Baba Ijesha and his wife, CEO Luminee, visited NURTW president MC Oluomo days after their high-profile trip to the Ooni of Ife's palace

The Nollywood actor defended his bond with the transport union leader, saying their friendship dates back many years

The visit caught the attention of many Nigerians on social media who shared mixed reactions about the actor stepping out and enjoying his life despite the previous public scrutiny he faced

Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha and his wife, CEO Luminee, have paid a visit to National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) National President Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, sparking fresh conversation online.

The meeting took place just days after the couple made headlines following their visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, at the royal palace in Ile-Ife.

Baba Ijesha and his wife visit MC Oluomo as the actor defends their long friendship shortly after receiving a car from the Ooni of Ife. Photo: babaijesha_official/kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

That earlier visit came with significant goodwill from the monarch, including a brand new car gifted to the actor.

The close timing of both engagements has not gone unnoticed by Nigerians on social media.

Baba Ijesha speaks out on MC Oluomo ties

In a video that has since circulated widely, Baba Ijesha appeared relaxed and unbothered by the public scrutiny surrounding his continued closeness with the powerful transport union boss.

Rather than shy away from the association, he leaned into it, making it clear that their friendship is not new and will not be influenced by outside opinions.

The clip shows both men together in an informal setting, presenting what appears to be a warm and long-established relationship.

The Yoruba comic actor recounted how he and MC Oluomo worked as drivers and conductors, expressing gratitude to god for their achievements in life after the struggles.

"We've been together from day one. We don't kill people. We worked as drivers and even conductors, but today, glory to God for where we are. Everyone should say whatever they like," the actor said.

The back-to-back appearances with two prominent figures in a few weeks have placed the controversial actor back in public discourse.

Watch the video of Baba Ijesha with MC Oluomo below:

Netizens react to Baba Ijesha's visit to MC Oluomo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@mickben200 wrote:

“This can show that a lot of information regarding Baba ijesa case has been revealed to all these people cos how come he became more relevant than before.”

@AnthonyOfuani3 commented:

“I thank God he is back to his fit again 🙏”

@DavChukwuemeka said:

“Baba Ijesha don level up o! From the headlines to chilling with MC Oluomo like nothing happened. Na wa o, life in Naija sha.😂”

@Bigkhiyan reacted:

“Like play like play Baba Ijesha don dey chill with the Big Boys now”

@sunkybanks wrote:

“Not that I’m defending whatever he did but Nigerians act like we are all saint. Yes he did a bad thing and he went to prison for it, should he stop living ?? NO.. yall should let him enjoy his life and he already knew this people b4 he went to prison.”

Meeting between Baba Ijesha and MC Oluomo sparks online reactions online. Photo: babaijesha_official/kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

Ooni of Ife denies Baba Ijesha's chieftaincy claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the palace of Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi denied claims regarding a new chieftaincy title for the Nollywood actor.

The monarch's spokesperson, Moses Olafare, stated during an interview that he was unaware of any title conferred on the actor.

Olafare confirmed the car gift but dismissed the actor's Facebook claim of becoming the "Baba Awada Konge Oduwa" of Ile-Ife.

Source: Legit.ng