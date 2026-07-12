NDLEA operatives arrested a 38-year-old South African woman at Abuja's Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport after 14 blocks of her0in weighing 5.75kg were found in her luggage

The suspect initially denied checking in any bags before admitting ownership after officers matched the bag tags to her passport claim tags

In a separate operation at Lagos airport, an Okada rider arriving from Madagascar was caught with 100 wraps of methamphetamine, including 13 pellets he had ingested

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 38-year-old South African woman at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja after 14 large blocks of her0in, weighing 5.75 kilograms, were discovered hidden inside her checked luggage.

NDLEA operatives said she had brought her three-year-old son along, apparently to reduce the likelihood of a thorough search.

NDLEA arrests South African woman who brought son to Abuja airport while smuggling drugs. Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said Ms Will Jessica Ann was apprehended on Monday, July 6, 2026, during inward clearance of passengers aboard Qatar Airways flight QR 1433, which had arrived from Doha.

Babafemi said that when first questioned, she denied that any checked bags belonged to her.

NDLEA officers, however, established that two bags containing the concealed her0in carried tags that matched the claim tags attached to her passport.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, July 12, 2026, via the NDLEA X handle @ndlea_nigeria.

He said when confronted with this evidence, she reversed her position and acknowledged ownership of the bags, stating she had forgotten she checked them in.

According to the statement, Ann told investigators she had travelled from Cambodia through Doha before landing in Abuja.

Babafemi explained that intelligence gathered by the agency indicated she is a member of a transnational drug traffick1ng network operating alongside her husband and partner, Jan Coenraad De Jager, from Cambodia.

The network reportedly runs along the Cambodian-South African corridor.

Okada rider caught with meth at Lagos airport

In a separate interdiction at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos, NDLEA officers arrested 48-year-old Onyechere Daniel Chinadu on June 28, 2026, following his arrival from Madagascar via Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airways flight.

A search of his checked backpack revealed 87 wraps of methamphetamine concealed within clothing. Chinadu told investigators he had spent 15 years working as a motorcycle taxi operator, known locally as an Okada rider, in the Oke-Afo area of Lagos before a Uganda-based friend recruited him into drug traffick1ng.

He stated that he swallowed pellets of methamphetamine in Uganda before travelling, with the plan to deliver the consignment in Madagascar.

Upon arrival there, immigration authorities denied him entry, prompting his sponsor, identified as Ozor Igo, to reroute his return flight to Lagos.

Because Chinadu could not confirm how many pellets he had ingested, NDLEA placed him under excretion observation for three days.

Between the date of his arrest and July 1, 2026, he excreted 13 additional pellets, bringing the total recovery to 100 wraps of methamphetamine with a combined gross weight of 1.715 kilograms.

NDLEA arrests Mexican, 4 others in Oyo forest

Recall that five cartel members, including Mexican expert Jose Villa Ochoa, were arrested during a meth lab raid in Oyo State.

NDLEA dismantled a sophisticated clandestine methamphetamine laboratory in Tapa Village's dense forest.

Brig. Gen. Marwa praises operatives for thwarting drug barons' plans in Southwest Nigeria.

Two grandfathers arrested for selling illicit drugs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NDLEA arrested 84-year-old Godfrey Orji and 75-year-old Godwin Obulunbiya Obiora for drug dealing.

The two grandfathers were accused of selling illicit substances to teenage students in Umuahia, Abia State.

Four kilograms of opioids were seized; the arrested individuals will face court proceedings.

Source: Legit.ng