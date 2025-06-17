Nigerian singer Portable has lent his voice to the recent killings in Benue state by calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Zazu crooner took to his official Instagram page to share a video where he reminded Tinubu of his reelection ambition

Portable’s video address to President Tinubu about the Benue killings made the rounds online, and netizens reacted

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, also known as Portable, has joined other celebrities in speaking about the killing in Benue.

Recall that between Friday, June 13, 2025, and Saturday, June 14, 2025, mass killings occurred in Yelwata, Benue state, that reportedly resulted in the deaths of 200 people, some of whom were burnt alive. Controversial social critic, Vincent Martins Otse, publicised the news after he visited the site of the killings and posted the gory aftermath on social media.

Zazu crooner, Portable, took to his official Instagram page to also lend his voice to the tragedy in Benue. The music star addressed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the clip.

Portable pleaded with the president to attend to the situation in Benue and to stop the killings. According to the Zazu star, they were protecting the lives of cows more than the lives of humans in the state.

The Zazu star went on to say he was encouraged to speak about the situation in Benue after singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba also lent his voice to the matter.

On a final note, Portable reminded President Tinubu of his plan to get reelected in 2027 and how the killings in Benue could affect his ambition. The Zazu star told Tinubu to do the needful to ensure his reelection.

In his words:

“Please Daddy Tinubu, hear what Benue is saying please. Benue needs your help. They should stop the killings, we don’t know who’s doing the killings. They protect the lives of cows more than the lives of humans. See how they were using cars and security to protect cows, not human beings dying in Benue state, 2face Idibia’s state. 2baba has spoken up, that’s why I’ve spoken up too. He's my brother. 2baba is a musician like me. In Benue, they called me for a show, but now I can’t go. Please Tinubu do the needful, don’t let them use this to spoil your election plans in 2027, Tinubu is going for a second term, so do the needful for anybody who needs it. President Tinubu do the needful, stop killing people in Benue.”

Reactions as Portable speaks about Benue killings

Portable’s video reactions to the killing of 200 people in Benue made the rounds on social media, and Nigerians dropped their hot takes about it:

Verifiedzaman said:

“God is powerful do the needful.”

Coallyberry said:

“Who wan vote am second tenure? You better correct your English oh my brother.”

Fredo.hulex said:

“How does benue killing relate with(2027) are you after the money or justice??”

Sandy_coco__ said:

“At least he is making more sense than that id!ot lege 😂.”

Managerzion wrote:

“Daddy Tinubu 😂 hear Benue's word.”

Chinny_005 said:

“Do the needful because God is powerful - Portable 2025.”

Karl2mi said:

“Thank u Portable. In ur own way at least u showing support and in solidarity to Nigeria.”

Ade_b.o.u.n.c.e said:

“So if Tuface no talk...you no go talk 😂😂.”

Onyemarasomma wrote:

“At this point leave the messenger and take the message 😢.”

Abyaiyetoro said:

“The Messenger may be the wrong person but the message is right ▶️ 😂. Do the needful because God is powerful- Portable don drop quote and message.”

Currenthomes_ltd wrote:

“God help us all.”

BBNaija's Tacha reacts to Benue killings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the recent killings in Benue state led Nigerian socialite Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide to break down in tears on social media.

Despite recently relocating to the UK, the former BBNaija star was greatly moved by the situation, and she broke down in tears while speaking about it in a viral video.

