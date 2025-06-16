Nollywood actor and staunch Tinubu administration supporter, Lege Miamii, has reacted to the Benue killings

The movie star took to his Instagram page to speak on the matter while addressing VeryDarkMan’s visit to Benue after the tragedy

Lege Miamii’s video triggered a series of comments from Nigerians on social media, with many of them blasting the actor

Nigerian actor Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miamii, has reacted to the recent Benue killings, which allegedly claimed the lives of 200 people.

Recall that between Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14, 2025, unknown gunmen stormed Yelwata in Benue state and some people were burnt to death. The tragedy gained more public attention after controversial online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, visited the site and shared videos of some of the burnt bodies.

After many Nigerian celebrities spoke about the tragedy, Lege Miamii, who is a known supporter of the President Tinubu administration, took to his social media page to react.

The Nollywood star shared a video on Instagram where he expressed sadness at the massacre in Benue. However, he added that he could not come online to rant like some people had been expecting him to do.

Lege said that he preferred to place calls to people in power to handle the situation, which he did. Also in the video, the movie star reacted to VeryDarkMan visiting the site of the killings in Benue. Lege seemed to mockingly thank the online critic.

Lege Miamii shares Tinubu’s next plan

The Singles Hook-up show host then promised Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will visit Benue soon over the killings in the state. He said:

“I’m here to talk about the Benue killings, I saw the post last night, I was like ‘what is this?’ I was touched. I saw small children, I was like ‘what is this?’ and some people want me to come and be ranting online, no, I won’t do that. I have my phone, I have to call the people I know that can do the needful which I did and they listened. And some people went to Benue to make a video to show people what is happening in Benue, we thank you very much and all Nigerian youths thank you very much. I know Mr President, hopefully on Wednesday will visit Benue, I’m 100% sure, they will do the needful and take more action. For the fact that you’re not happy, I’m not happy. All what happened to the people in Benue will never be our portion. Even right now, I’m in Abuja.”

Reactions as Lege speaks about Benue killings

Lege Miamii’s video, where he addressed the killings in Benue, made the rounds online and it raised heated reactions from Nigerians as the Nollywood star came under fire:

Daisy.kiddies said:

“Sometimes there's dignity in keeping mute.”

Hairgist1 said:

“Dem say president go address us but na Lege Dey address us ooo😂😂.”

Thatgidi_chick28 wrote:

“So lege is now special adviser to the president on security matters now? I didn’t know….. something happened to people on Saturday and your president will go to Benue by Tuesday or latest Wednesday 😢😢😢😢 God I know you are above watching us and everything happening.”

Nelsonoflagos said:

“I cannot say this Any other way! Education and Wisdom is the Principal thing ! I’m so unhappy and feel sick to my stomach watching this.”

Adedollapo1 wrote:

“You are in Abuja …..okay?”

Demo__uk said:

“Call who you know to come and raise the d3ad or what?”

Iamjudeblaise said:

“FOR EVERYONE THAT HAS CONTRIBUTED TO THE FAILURE OF OUR GREAT COUNTRY, MAY THE SAME FATE THAT BEFELL THE LOST SOULS IN BENUE BEFALL THEM ALL IN A MILLION FOLDS IN JESUS NAME. AMEN!”

Kalee_perry_ said:

“Egbon you no why me no fit blame you. Reason say na those ppl Dey feed you and if you talk against them. Them fit enter you and I pray say bad thing will not come your way na that time you go understand say Fire and Water are not these I come in peace. RATEL TO WORLD 🌎 @verydarkblackman we love you more.”

Preciouslaberry wrote:

“All I know is at some point in life, this money most people are losing their conscience over will fail them and they will be helpless(DEAD).”

Tacha breaks down over Benue killings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the recent killings in Benue state led Nigerian socialite Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide to break down in tears on social media.

Despite recently relocating to the UK, the former BBNaija star was greatly moved by the situation, and she broke down in tears while speaking about it in a viral video.

