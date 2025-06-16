Nigerian socialite, Tacha, has reacted on social media to the recent killing of 200 people in Benue state

The UK-based Nigerian influencer broke down in tears as she spoke about the tragedy while condemning the government

Tacha’s emotional reaction to the killings in Benue state made the rounds online, and Nigerians dropped their hot takes

The recent killings in Benue state have led Nigerian socialite Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide to break down in tears on social media.

Recall that between Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14, 2025, unknown gunmen stormed Yelwata in Benue state and about 200 people were killed, some of them burnt. The tragedy gained more public attention after controversial online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan visited the site and shared videos of some of the burnt bodies.

Shortly after, many celebrities started to speak about the tragedy, including Tacha. Despite recently relocating to the UK, the former BBNaija star was greatly moved by the situation and she broke down in tears while speaking about it in a viral video.

In the clip, which was shared on Tacha’s Instagram page, the influencer asked a series of questions, including whether people are wrong for being Nigerians. She asked what offence Nigerians had committed for 200 people to be burnt in their homes despite the country not being at war. According to her, even the war in Israel and Iran has not claimed up to 200 lives.

She said:

“I woke up this morning asking, ‘where did I go wrong being a Nigerian? Where did we go wrong being Nigerians?’ Did we pick our country? What is the offence Nigerians have committed that is strong enough for more than 200 people to go to bed at night and not wake up the next morning. I need people to understand that Israel and Iran are at war and not up to 200 people have been killed, but in Nigeria, you can go to bed and your tomorrow is not guaranteed.”

Tacha condemns government’s slow response to Benue killings

Speaking further in the emotional video, Tacha called out the Nigerian government for not addressing the killings in Benue until the Pope spoke about it.

The reality star asked if the people had gone wrong by voting the current administration into power. She also recounted how a state of emergency was declared in Rivers state, where people did not die, but nothing was done when 200 were killed in Benue.

She said:

“On top of this, we have to beg the government to even talk about it. It had to take a pope from many miles away to address Nigerians and sympathise and give Nigerians hope before our government talked about this. Where did we go wrong to vote this government into power? How are human lives not important to you and you have children and families? But Nigerians' lives don’t matter to you. Where did we go wrong? This isn’t the first time, the 10th time, the 30th time this is happening but it’s still happening. Government, where did we go wrong? What offence have we committed as Nigerians? How can we stop being Nigerians to save ourselves from this crisis? Nigeria is not at war but 200 people have been burnt down. Five people did not die in Rivers state but a state of emergency was declared in the state but 200 people have died…”

Tacha pens open letter to Nigerian government

In the caption of Tacha’s emotional video, the former BBNaija star wrote an open letter to the Nigerian government. It reads:

“Open Letter to the NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT!!!

The Nigerian people do not hate the government!! We hate the situation we’ve been forced to live in. The PAIN shows in the way we speak, in how we act, and in the constant frustration we carry.

One of the most basic duties of any government is to protect lives and property. In this, you have failed us. From the president to the governors, senators, and ministers you all have families. You have children. You know the value of life.

AND To the First Lady of Nigeria we love you. I love you. And as a mother, you understand the pain of childbirth. How do you explain children being born into a world where they die in their sleep!! burned, forgotten???

It is heartbreaking that Nigerians must beg for sympathy, beg to be addressed, beg for hope. What would it cost the Presidency to visit the grieving, to show that leadership feels??

We don’t feel the presence of our government. We are humans. You are humans. And yet, lives are reduced to ashes without national mourning. The flag should be at half-mast. But no!! only the Pope spoke before OUR OWN government did.

It is sad. It is painful. And we are tired of going in circles. We just want to feel seen. We just want to feel safe. We just want things to be better. AND I ASK AGAIN!!?? WHere did we go WRONG AS NIGERIANS??”

See Tacha’s post below:

Reactions as Tacha speaks on Benue killings

Tacha’s touching reaction to the killing of 200 people in Benue state and her open letter to the government stirred the emotions of Nigerians. Some of them reacted to her post:

Oyecap_theplug said:

“Tacha just spoke my mind! God bless you. We prioritise irrelevant things so much in this country… does that mean, if the pope had not spoken, we all would have acted like nothing happened? It is well. May God console the families they left behind👏.”

Nkama_lovelyqueen said:

“Omo after watching VDM video yesterday I couldn’t sleep cos I was seeing and imagining how those pple were burnt why sleeping 😢😢😢😢its traumatising.”

Zehmee said:

“And this will not be the last time. Sad but true.”

Queeny_deroyale said:

“This is sad. They keep wasting people for nothing. People who have done nothing to them. And the people up there do not care coz it doesn’t affect any member of their families. So the lives lost means nothing to them.”

Queeny_deroyale wrote:

“We suff£r to feed! We suff£r to get everything in this country. No help, no assistance, nothing from the government. And Now after the hard days work, to go home and rest , someone will still come and kpai you for no reason. 😢”

Lucindajazz said:

“Please they rigged their way in. The majority didn’t vote them. It’s just sad the way human life is disregarded in our country.”

Girl_like_lauren_____ said:

“Omo e reach to cry 😢when you think about this country.”

S_h_e_i_l_a__ said:

“We didn’t even vote them ! And the one who forced himself on us as the president said ‘Reconciliation’ 🤦🏽‍♀️ Reconciliation between who and who please????! Lives are being wasted on a daily yet they don’t care 😞.”

Mrperfectng_ said:

“I don’t Stan nonsense see my favorite using her platform to speak for us,so proud of you Tacha that’s what a celebrity should be about ❤️.”

Deeone reacts to Benue killings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian comedian and social media commentator, Aderombi Adedayo Martin aka Deeone, reacted to the Benue mass killing that took place in the early hours of June 14, 2025.

Shortly after VDM visited the site of the Benue mass killings, many netizens started to call on his online rival, Deeone, to speak on the matter. This move didn’t go down well with the former BBNaija star, and he finally reacted on social media.

