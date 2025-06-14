The Federal Government of Nigeria has strongly condemned the preemptive strike carried out by Israel on Iran, labeling it a dangerous escalation that threatens to destabilise the entire Middle East

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria expressed serious concern over the retaliatory exchange of missiles and aerial assaults by Israel and Iran

Nigerian government urged Israel and Iran to exercise restraint, adding that "The path to lasting peace lies in diplomacy, mutual respect, and adherence to international law,"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government of Nigeria has condemned Israel’s recent preemptive military strike on Iran, describing it as a dangerous dangerous escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

Nigerian government led by President Bola Tinubu has called for calm amid Iran-Israel tensions. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Iran-Israel tensions: Nigeria calls for immediate ceasefire

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Saturday, June 14, the government said the strike had triggered a sustained exchange of missiles and aerial assaults between both countries.

The Ministry called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urged both parties to exercise utmost restraint in the interest of regional and global peace.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to peaceful coexistence, non-aggression, and multilateral diplomacy, the government stressed that all parties involved must prioritise dialogue over confrontation.

The statement further emphasised that military action is not a substitute for negotiation, adding that the path to lasting peace lies in diplomacy, mutual respect and adherence to international law.

Nigeria preaches peace amid Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel and Ali Khamenei's Iran's latest attack. Photo credit: by Sean Gallup/Iranian Leader Press Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The path to lasting peace lies in diplomacy - Nigeria

Nigeria also pledged its readiness to support any sincere initiatives aimed at promoting peace and de-escalation in the region.

The statement reads:

“The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria condemns Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran that has led to an escalation of hostilities between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel, marked by sustained missile and aerial exchanges across both territories.

“Nigeria expresses its grave concern and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urges both parties to exercise utmost restraint in the interest of regional and global peace.

“The continued cycle of retaliation not only endangers civilian lives but threatens to plunge the broader Middle East into further instability, with implications for international security and economic development.

“We urge the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to intensify efforts toward immediate de-escalation and to provide a platform for constructive engagement.

“We reiterate that military action is not a substitute for negotiation. The path to lasting peace lies in diplomacy, mutual respect, and adherence to international law.

“Nigeria stands ready to support all genuine efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting peace in the region.”

Read related articles here:

Trump gives conditions to Iran after Israel's attacks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that US President Donald Trump celebrated Israel's attacks on several Iranian cities, stating that he warned the Muslim country to agree to a deal.

Trump explained that he told Iran's military leaders that the US has the strongest leather weapons, but they could not comply, adding that they are all dead now.

Israel attacked Iran on Friday morning, killing some of its military chiefs and nuclear scientists during the strike.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng