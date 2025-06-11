Destiny, a 19-year-old artiste from Edo State, was allegedly beaten to death in Ghana by fellow Nigerians over an unresolved business dispute

The deceased had relocated to Ghana to further his studies and pursue music, but his alleged sponsors turned against him

His death has sparked outrage online, as many call on Ghanaian authorities to arrest the suspects and ensure justice is served

A rising Nigerian artist, simply identified as Destiny, has tragically lost his life in Ghana after allegedly being beaten to death by fellow Nigerians.

The heartbreaking incident occurred on May 28 in the Volta Region of Ghana, where Destiny, a 19-year-old from Edo State, had relocated in pursuit of education and music dreams.

It was gathered that the Afrobeats singer's trip and accommodation in Ghana were reportedly facilitated by a man he referred to as his “street brother.”

At the time of filing this report, no arrests had been made, and the Ghanaian authorities were still investigating the case.

Trouble began when he was accused of mismanaging funds related to a business deal introduced to him by the same individuals.

According to sources who spoke with PUNCH, the accused, accompanied by two other men, stormed Destiny’s apartment and allegedly beat him severely after he couldn’t give satisfactory answers regarding the money.

The source revealed:

“He went to Ghana to chase his dreams and was living in the apartment provided by them.When they accused him of diverting business funds, they came to his place and beat him until he couldn’t move. He died in that room.”

Shockingly, the suspects reportedly left Destiny's lifeless body in the apartment without informing authorities.

His remains were discovered days later after locals alerted the police.

In an emotional video obtained by the press, Destiny could be seen introducing himself with big dreams:

“I am Destiny, and I am a streamer from Nigeria. I want to apply to Streamers University… I am also an artist and a gamer. I do all sorts of things.”

Netizens react to Destiny's death:

Legit.ng sampled a few comments from netizens as the story sparked reactions:

@jayswavey:

"Why are we like this? Our people are our biggest enemies. That boy just wanted a better life."

@naijamama2020 stated:

"He left home to chase a dream and ended up dead. May Ghanaian police find his killers."

@officialblackzen wrote:

"So sad. Young talents like this should be protected, not hunted. This one pain me deep."

@prettyoma__ said:

"RIP Destiny. May you get the justice you deserve even in death. This country failed you."

