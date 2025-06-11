Edo North Senator Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has given insight into what transpired on Wednesday morning at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1, Zulu Hall.

In an interview, he narrated how passengers, including himself, were prevented from boarding an Air Peace flight to Abuja despite having checked in online

He explained how the commotion at the domestic terminal was sparked by Air Peace’s decision to prevent passengers from boarding while allegedly reselling seats at inflated prices to others on the spot

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Senator representing Edo North and former governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said that he never disrupted the operations of AirPeace as alleged, insisting that he was pained that poor Nigerians were being extorted by the Airline.

Adams Oshiomhole shares his own side of the story after Air Peace accused him of causing chaos at the MMA in Lagos state. Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole

Source: Facebook

Lagos Airport incident: I didn’t disrupt operations - Oshiomhole

The former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said that what happened was that he rejected preferential treatment and stood up against what he described as systemic extortion and poor customer service by Nigerian airlines.

Oshiomhole said if he had allowed the operators to address his problem as they suggested, he would have entered the plane.

According to him, he waited to resist a situation where Nigerians who are not in high places are duly dealt with, just as he vowed that these systemic extortions in the country must be nipped in the bud.

Comrade Oshiomhole gave this clarification in an interview with Vanguard on Wednesday, June 11, after a video surfaced on social media showing him in a heated exchange with an airport official.

Air Peace extorting Nigerians - Oshiomhole alleges

His words:

“Meanwhile, the airline was selling tickets on the spot for between N200,000 and N300,000. To take advantage of the situation, they discouraged those who had bought tickets online at lower rates and sold to people willing to pay more.

“I asked the manager, ‘What is this woman’s crime? She has a baby that’s no more than six months old. How can you refuse to board her when the aircraft is still on the ground and more people are buying tickets?’ .

“By the time the DSS and Air Force personnel came to find out what happened, they intervened and offered to put the woman on the next flight—the same offer they had made to me earlier. But to board that next flight, they told her she would have to pay N109,100. This was in addition to the original N146,000 ticket, meaning she would spend about N256,000 for a one-hour flight to Abuja. There were many others in the same situation, and everyone was shouting at the airport.

“I said to the manager, ‘You must follow the rules.’ Many people were stranded, except those who could afford another ticket.

“I had to send that woman N500,000. That’s basically what happened. I told them this cannot be allowed. I checked in online and arrived on time. The aircraft hadn’t taken off. I’m not supposed to check in twice. The rowdiness arose because many people were denied boarding while tickets were being sold on the spot to others.”

Edo Senator Adams Oshiomhole reacts after Air Peace broke its silence on the Lagos Airport incident. Photo credit: Air Peace

Source: UGC

Airport incident: Air Peace tackles Oshiomole

Adams Oshiomole spoke hours after Air Peace flight shared details of how the APC senator caused a stir at the airport and disrupted its flight operation.

The Nigerian airline claimed that the prominent Nigerian politician arrived late at the airport and caused a major disturbance after missing his flight.

Oshiomhole allegedly assaulted airline staff and barricaded the terminal entrance, preventing other passengers from accessing the terminal.

OAP N6 slams Oshiomhole over wild scene at MMA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that popular media personality, N6, alleged that ex-Edo governor Adams Oshiomole caused chaos at Murtala Muhammed Airport after missing his flight.

According to N6, Oshiomhole and his security stopped other passengers from flying until his issue was resolved.

He expressed shock at the incident, saying it’s the most dramatic airport episode he has ever witnessed.

Source: Legit.ng