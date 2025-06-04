Former BBNaija star and comedian Deeone loses his Instagram page with 230k followers as all posts mysteriously vanish, leaving fans confused and sparking online speculation

VDM supporters, popularly known as Ratels, celebrate the account wipe, alleging it was a result of constant attacks on their fav; some vow to report any new account he creates

Despite the setback, Deeone remains calm and playful, assuring fans via his backup page that he’s unbothered and that “Everywhere good, everywhere soft.”

The social media drama between comedian and ex-BBNaija housemate Deeone and popular activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) has taken a new twist.

Deeone woke up to chaos as his verified Instagram page with over 230,000 followers was wiped clean. A visit to his handle, @comediandeeone, shows all his posts, videos, and pictures have mysteriously vanished.

This strange development immediately stirred reactions online, especially among followers of VeryDarkMan, known as “Ratels,” who have had multiple online clashes with Deeone in recent weeks.

Drama as Deeone loses 230k IG page, rival fans issue fresh threats.

Though some speculated that his page was hacked or taken down due to multiple reports, Deeone didn’t seem fazed. He took to his backup account, @deeonetv, to share a video of himself playing snooker with the caption:

“My people, Everywhere good! Everywhere soft!”

While his calm response gave the impression that he’s taking the loss in stride, many VDM supporters flooded comment sections to mock him and even threatened to keep reporting any new page he opens.

At the time of this report, Deeone’s original page remains inactive, and no official statement has been issued regarding what led to the content wipe. However, one thing is clear: social media isn’t done talking about it.

See the post here:

Netizens react to Deeone’s IG wipeout

Social media erupted with mixed reactions—while some expressed concern, many, especially fans of VeryDarkMan, found satisfaction in the situation.

@realchika_u mocked the numbers:

“230k followers since 2018? Person wey go BBNaija?”

@johnjoy295 celebrated the silence:

“Very good! Him cho cho go reduce. VDM name never rest from this werey mouth.”

@fridaytochukwumatthew threatened more action:

“We go report am again if e come back.”

@mylady.26 didn’t hide her excitement:

“E sweet! He don learn the hard way.”

@famousfacestv01 urged fans to be kind:

“And who told you guys that Ratels rejoiced? We are not wick€d people. Deeone will come back IJN.”

@prince_igweaba laughed:

“Internet go get peace of mind. OLUWA Seun!”

@x.expensive.rmb criticised Deeone’s content:

“Very good for him. Very anyhow yamayama boy making your page look like VDM fan page.”

Drama as Deeone loses 230k IG page, rival fans issue fresh threats.

Deeone, VDM clash over retired adult filmmaker

Legit.ng reported that Deeone called out VDM over his recent comments about Elizabeth Ajibola. The story of Elizabeth recently broke on social media after she became a Celestial Church member, following years as an adult film star.

In February 2024, Elizabeth announced her retirement from adult movies via a post on her X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Reacting to the news, VDM posed a question to Christians, asking whether Elizabeth had truly been accepted into the faith after giving her life to Christ.

