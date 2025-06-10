Ruger discloses in a recent interview that his first payment from music was N500,000, which he entirely donated to his church

The singer shares that his subsequent earnings quickly escalated into millions, leading him to indulge in small luxuries and altering his perspective on life

Ruger expresses that his ultimate financial goal is to achieve a level of wealth that affords him the discretion and peace of mind

Nigerian singer Ruger has offered fans a candid glimpse into his financial journey since breaking into the music scene.

In a recent interview with VJ Adams, the singer, known for his unique patch over one eye, shared details about his first significant earnings and the impact money has had on his life.

He revealed that his very first payment from his music career amounted to N500,000. Surprisingly, he chose not to spend any of it on himself.

Ruger opens up on lifestyle, shares what he did with his first music earnings. Photos: @ruger/IG.

Source: Instagram

He stated:

"I didn't use it. I gave everything to the church. And the next payment was like a million — I was so happy, buying parfaits and stuff. Then millions more came within a year.”

Beyond the initial spend, the 'Dior' crooner also delved into how financial success has reshaped his worldview.

Dispelling common notions, the Afrobeats star asserted that money undeniably changes individuals.

He added:

“Money changes everybody, don’t mind what others say. A lot of things change when you start making money. The way you address things and approach life becomes different.”

He cited American music mogul and businessman Jay-Z as his financial role model, admiring his ability to maintain silence despite public scrutiny.

He stated:

“Some people are so rich they don’t stress at all. That’s the point I want to get to. You see Jay Z? No matter how many times he’s called out, he never speaks. That’s the kind of money I want"

See the video here:

Nigerians react to Ruger's financial journey

The singer's revelation sparked diverse reactions from Nigerians across social media platforms, with many sharing their thoughts on his decision to give his first earnings to the church and his perspective on money.

@DavidoFan01:

"Ruger dey wise! Giving to church first, that's blessings and anointing for more millions. No wonder he blew up!"

@Graceful_Queen:

"Omo, I wish I had N500k to give to church like that. Big boy things! My first salary went to new clothes and chilling, lol."

@Truth_Teller:

"Money really changes people, no cap. His last point about Jay-Z is 100% true. When you're loaded, you don't need to explain yourself."

@RealBoss_Nig:

"Jay-Z level money? Omo, God abeg! May we all reach that level where silence is golden."

@SkepticalSam:

"Back to church again? Make dem no use am for tithe money again o. Hope he checked where the money went."

@WealthyMindset:

"I concur. Silence is golden when you're loaded. The truly rich don't make noise. Ruger is thinking right."

@User_9ja:

"If money no change you, then you never see am finish. That's a fact! Your attitude towards everything shifts."

Source: Legit.ng