Nigerian music producer, Samuel Oguachuba aka Samklef, has sparked outrage online after making a claim about singer Davido’s canceled London show with American rap legend, 50 Cent.

Davido recently announced that he was pulling out of the highly anticipated event, set to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

In a post shared with fans, the Unavailable crooner said he had to withdraw due to poor arrangements from the organisers.

But Samklef came forward with what looks like a dig and a contradictory narrative that quickly caught fire online.

In a now-viral tweet, the producer alleged that Davido didn’t pull out of the show voluntarily; rather, 50 Cent himself allegedly requested the removal after reviewing Davido’s past performances.

Samklef tweeted:

“I just spoke to @50cent. I ask am why e comot Davido. Him say he watch him performance come look say he no Dey up to Wizkid and Burna Boy standard. All him performance na jump e dey jump for stage. So he come tell the show promoter make dem comot am! 😂”

The tweet sparked chaos online, with many calling out Samklef for “chasing clout” and constantly picking on Davido without provocation.

See the tweet:

Nigerians drag Samklef:

Nigerians were not having it. Many took to the comments section to call out Samklef for what they described as unnecessary disrespect. Some questioned his musical relevance, while others accused him of being obsessed with Davido.

@queen_Chelsea1

“You don tire to shout ‘Samklef noni’ for people songs.”

@oresegunolayiw3

“Baba try to comot Davido matter, he no dey get comments again.”

@kemisola_kaz

“Samklef no allow Dafidi drink water drop cup. Oya cook I wan chop.”

@Taiwo_2202

“Arindin wey no sabi anything. The only thing you come this life to do na pack oyinbo sh*t.”

@chuckisbae47

“@Samklef tell me one show you’ve ever sold out in your entire career. Na Twitter dey help washed-up people like you stay relevant.”

Several Davido fans pushed back at Samklef’s version of the story, insisting that Davido walked away from the concert on his terms.

@AbalakaRas35400

“You just dey fool yourself old man. Davido no be hungry man like you. He removed himself because they no fit meet his terms.”

@stanleychukzz

“What’s your obsession with David? You fell out with Wizkid too, so who’s left? Man wey sell him own brother no fit talk loyalty.”

@Bolyamba

“Papa pity your pikin nau. Imagine how he feels reading something like this from his father.”

