Ghanaian singer Ananzo, who gained recognition after doing a viral cover of Davido’s hit single With You, has called out the Nigerian superstar for not fulfilling the $5,000 promise he made to him.

In a trending video making the rounds online, Ananzo expressed his gratitude for the visibility Davido gave him, but reminded the singer of the monetary pledge he’s yet to receive.

He said:

“Davido made us a promise to give us $5k after we did the cover, but we are yet to receive it.”

Ananzo, however, added that Davido’s influence had been extremely helpful to his music journey:

“Davido’s presence and acknowledgement means a lot. Our followers jumped from 200k to 800k and we are moving to 1m. His support alone is enough. Right now we are getting gigs. Even if he doesn’t give us the $5k, we can make that and more if we are consistent with this support.”

Netizens react to Davido’s callout

But despite Ananzo’s soft tone, fans online didn’t take the matter lightly. Many accused the singer of making empty promises, especially when it involves male fans.

@akinwale_cfi:

“@DanielRegha must not see this video.. Please how do we hide it from him?”

@powerchibueze:

“30BG na promise and f@il. So if this boy didn’t come out to talk about it, everyone go think Davido don pay am.”

@victor_B13:

“Meanwhile d werey rush go press a girl 5m for hair just to oppress barbecue.”

@AustinKhaled08:

“Why be say this DAVIDO no dey like show him follow man love? But if na woman him for run am ASAP.”

@BigOwo7:

“@davido it’s your money, yes. But stop promising when you know you won’t fulfill it. It’s embarrassing.”

@Dunkan0077:

“Davido probably gave someone in his team the money. Na the person no deliver. Dem need to check that camp.”

@Ritah89332922:

“@davido wetin sup na? No dey bring shame to us! How I go defend you for street like this?”

Ghanaian fan calls out Davido in new clip.

