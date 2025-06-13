Nigerian Afrobeats legend Dbanj has opened up on American superstar Marc Anthony sampling his 2012 hit song Oliver Twist

In a media chat with podcaster and music journalist Adesope, the harmonicist shared how he got to know about the recreated version of his hit

Dbanj’s reaction to the incident has triggered many of his fans and followers online as they weighed in on it

Nigerian Afrobeats legend Dbanj has revealed that his legal team has approached American music superstar Marc Anthony regarding the unauthorised sample of his 2012 hit song Oliver Twist.

In a recent interview with Adesope Live, D'banj revealed that Marc Anthony sampled Oliver Twist in the title track of his 2024 album, Muevense, without first obtaining permission or clearing the rights.

D’banj talks about Marc Anthony sampling his hit song Oliver Twist. Credit: @iambangalee, @marcanthony

Source: Instagram

“Marc Anthony sampling my song was one of my greatest highlights last year,” D’banj said. “He released an album and the title and track one was a sample of Oliver Twist. It sounded like a Latin version. I was initially happy because of who he is, but my legal team had to step in.”

While expressing appreciation for Anthony, the Nigerian star emphasised the need to address the situation properly, given the commercial nature of the music industry.

“He didn’t reach out to me before sampling it. The song wasn’t cleared and he put it out officially,” D’banj added. “I don hammer… God works in mysterious ways. The good thing about it is that it is already released. My legal people are handling it and I know they are going high.”

Legit.ng recalls that Dbanj's hit song Oliver Twist was instrumental in taking Afrobeats global, and it remains one of his most successful singles.

Watch the video below:

How netizens react to Dbanj's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thequeenpriye

"The whole entire song.. no be sample. Na rendition."

wf_big_ay said:

"This wan no be sample . Na copy and paste 😂😂😂😂."

kcnwakalor said:

"I don’t understand how Dbanj will let this slide."

akdkildemded wrote:

"He 💯 sampled DBanj’s Oliver Twist. 💯 no doubt!"

stunn3rtheschoolboy said:

"Na true oh. Flow for flow! Na just different language."

kennel1978 said:

"I hope he later settled him. If anyone dares sample Marc Anthony’s song without it being cleared first, you will see what they will do."

sematecino said:

"Anoda Big Bag 🎒 but besides the mula it is truly legendary n great to see ..Music na digital asset ..any day it can shoot up like bitcoin 🙌."

mrharribest said:

"I am shocked that Dbanj let this slide.This is clear theft.The biggest interpolation you can see."

mc_ugonolistical said:

"Wowwww! E clear like 3D."

moloeastwood said:

".sue pls and set a precedence! If it were you they would come after you abeg."

ollie792 wrote:

"Sampled ? He just straight copied it."

3pani8hjom8iqan said:

"D’bang has nothing on Mc Anthony. Otherwise he would have asked for clearance. But he can’t because that was not a sample. Mc Anthony did not Sample his song. He only interpolated the melody and also sang it in a different language. You people should know the difference between Sampling and interpolation and please don’t let D’banj f00l y’all, there’s nothing he could do to mc Anthony

sheis_dl said:

@marcanthony please do the right thing! It’s a copy and paste you did with Oliver Twist @iambangalee

oyekanmijoseph said:

"Na Oliver Twist.....no doubt 🔥🔥🔥. @iambangalee this can't be the end. He should do the right thing, a joint remix wouldn't be bad. Oluwa cover e brother 🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥."

justinonuoha wrote:

"@kinghenryde8 you can clearly see that this is sampling. It is not just about one word similarity or when you feel you heard "dum" from the drummer and another plays "dum" to make his own sound. Your audience shouldn't struggle to see the similarities in your analysis. That's my point. Peace."

greggdzdragon said:

"You dey pity am ?"

roadmvnjigga said:

"He should hit him up it has to be cleared or they take it down that’s intellectual property they’d prolly do the same."

Dbanj honoured at Rema's concert

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Rema left fans teary-eyed during his performance at London’s O2 Arena after he paused the show to honour D'banj.

In a sold-out concert that saw thousands of fans screaming, the Raves and Roses singer surprised the audience by bringing D’banj on stage.

What followed was a deeply emotional tribute to the Kokomaster’s contribution to Afrobeats’ global success.

Source: Legit.ng