BBNaija star Phyna said Israel DMW tried to shame her and block her after she refused to cut ties with Sheila

She accuses him of being broke, living off Davido’s free handouts, and lacking dignity as an Edo man

Mixed reactions trail her outburst as Nigerians defend Israel, slam Phyna’s entitlement

Big Brother Naija winner, Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has reignited a messy online drama with Israel DMW, Davido’s well-known logistics manager, over his comments on her relationship with his estranged wife, Sheila.

The reality star claimed that Israel DMW privately messaged her on WhatsApp, cautioning her against being friends with Sheila.

He allegedly told her that associating with someone like Sheila would block her chances of finding a serious man.

Phyna, unimpressed, refused to cut ties with Sheila and gave Israel a piece of her mind. According to her, he got offended and blocked her on WhatsApp and Instagram.

This pushed her to call him out publicly, branding him a “houseboy” who depends on his boss, Davido, for money and has no monthly salary.

BBnaija star went further to say he’s a disgrace to their home state, Edo, for always “begging.”

She ranted:

“Isreal, you’re not on salary. You're always shouting ‘Oga dash me’. Edo men are not like this"

See the video here:

Netizens react to Phyna's new outburst

Her outburst, however, didn’t sit well with many netizens, who slammed her for insulting someone earning a living and remaining loyal to his hustle.

@classicmann_ said:

“Isreal truly loved her. He just poured out his grief to the wrong person. He thought Sheila was his sister.”

@soma__chi wrote:

“Didn’t she see all that before she married him? All of a sudden she’s now ashamed of him.”

@frankisceo added:

“Imagine person marry this kind woman put for house.”

@henry_aniegboka_ said:

“So you dey call Davido logistics manager houseboy? A lot of Nigerians go line up for that Isreal job.”

@jasmine_precious advised:

“Watch the sermon ‘That Grace Called Favour’ by Apostle Joshua Selman. You can make a living out of honour.”

@change4498 reacted:

“Phyna, there is dignity in labour. If not for BBN, nobody for know you. Stop pressuring young boys.”

@__ray__rayluv said:

“Israel may be extremely petty and all but I know his hustle is far more valuable. I go hold that position tight.”

@jacinta_ezuz commented:

“This comment section is a clear indication of one of our main problems in this country.”

@frankmolokwu added:

“And this one na some people favourite. Lol. Na social media dey cause all these.”

@sirp1021 joked:

“Isreal against Gaza, Isreal against Iran, Isreal against Phyna. Omo Isreal dey try o.”

