Social media commentator and music producer Samklef has come forward to speak against activist VDM

Samklef, who is notable for hoping on trending topics and sharing his opinion about them, has one about VDM and his N180 NGO fund prank

According to the music producer, there are some things that he would like the public to know about VDM's plan for the N180m

Samklef, a Nigerian music producer whose real name is Samuel Oguachuba, had some things to say about the outspoken social media activist Vincent Otse Matins, widely known as VDM.

It is now public knowledge that VDM claimed that his NGO account got hacked through the website and that he was going to Jos with a police officer as they had tracked one of the hackers as N180 million was stolen.

Samklef shares a tweet about VDM, which spurs online reactions. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @samklef

Source: Instagram

He soon reiterated that it was only a prank and wanted to make a fool out of Nigerians.

Reacting to the online drama, Samklef, who seems 'late to the party', shared his opinion, asserting that VDM had other plans, but Nigerians caught on quickly.

Samklef wrote:

"VDM’s days are numbered—only fools will support a manipulative person who once called them stupid. 😂 He never dares to call out Davido or his people but is quick to target others like Burna Boy and Wizkid. His plan was to divert the money, but when Nigerians caught on, he claimed it was just a prank. Only fools will believe a fool. 2025: The Year of Lamentation!"

See the tweet here:

Samklef's tweet about VDM sparks online buzz

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@emmyyydon:

"Vdm is a manipulator no cap."

@nenejones_esq:

"I agree with this man. VDM is highly manipulative and unfortunately his gullible fans can’t see through him."

@azohcalrine:

"Money na water but your family no see water drink 🥤😂😂 person way deny pikin how more of family 😂."

@mc_akonuche:

"But when did he attack wizkid and burna boy?? 😂😂😂😂😂 na wa ooo."

@website_mobileapp_developer:

"In life. Transparency is key. But alot are being biased when their close person is involved, you cannot claim to be an activist that way."

@leeymackk:

"Fr, if not why a will person be pranking with money that's literally his and came to say he wanted to see how we reason? So fo0ls actually believe that rubbish."

@Prestamos999:

"He started with lil smart case as e no work he resort to the plan B that verydarkthief!! Which one of those he criticizes has done even half of this? Stole peoples sweat to buy his mom a house secretly. Verydirtythief."

Samklef trashes VDM over Speed Darlington's case

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian music producer Samklef descended heavily on social media commentator VerDarkMan over the Speed Darlington versus Burna Boy case.

It will be recalled that Speed Darlington's arrest was made public after he was declared missing for a couple of days.

Weighing in on the issue, Samklef took a swipe at VDM's parents, causing a major uproar on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng