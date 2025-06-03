Isreal DMW’s former wife, Sheila Courage, made the frontline of blogs recently after she was spotted with Big Brother Naija season 7 winner Phyna

A trending video captured the two women having fun while donning colourful swimwear and showing the contours of their bodies

Fans and netizens didn’t waste time expressing their astonishment after realising that they were outside the country

Entertainment personality Isreal DMW’s former wife, Sheila Courage, has spurred reactions online after being spotted with Big Brother Naija season 7 winner Phyna.

In the video that has since gone viral, the two women are seen in a pool recreation centre in colourful swimsuits.

According to reports, the pair are currently vacationing in Mauritius, where they appear to be enjoying a break filled with relaxation and entertainment.

The trending video saw them dancing and singing to Chella’s My Darling which got many talking online.

See the video below:

Recall that Isreal and Sheila had a very chaotic separation from Davido’s aide raining curses on her online while making a series of accusations.

Many months after their crashed marriage, Sheila finally shared her part of the story in a video with one of her friends, Ginika. In the video, Sheila made it clear that she did not regret any decision she made since falling out with her husband.

According to Sheila, she was greatly affected by the scandal, especially after her friend and her innocent mother were dragged into it.

Isreal’s ex-wife, however, noted that she believed it was God’s plan. Not stopping there, Sheila reiterated that despite how much everything affected her, she had no regrets.

Fans react to videos of Sheila Courage and Phyna

calistaakujieze said:

"Wahala dey o."

sunsherry_of_lagos1 wrote:

"Phyna yansh na one side dem do??"

ukamaka_louis said:

"Everybody just Dey do vacation this period. Shey summer don reach? No b raining season b dis?? 🤧🤧 na wa oh."

slurpsicles said:

"They sorta look alike."

hump.hrey82 wrote:

"Who know man na Dey kill am….."

de4forareason said:

"Bikinni is not for everyone."

shawtytik wrote:

"And na church girl that year o."

jesudunyo____ said:

"@unusualphyna na oneside yansh them do for you."

julianho10paul said:

"NA LIKE THIS SHE DEY TRUE TRUE ABI NA AI....OMO CAMERA DEY HELP THIS GIRLS ."

faithjossyidehen said:

"See virgiin."

_doingmypebbles said:

"After condemning Chichi for doing bbl, Phyna see your life..it’s always pot calling kettle black."

dr.giftonyinyechi wrote:

"Weird linkup."

ugoeze_ruth said:

"They’re beautiful, I love it for Sheila, she has a name please not what you addressed her as."

thesunflower_______ wrote:

"The crashout video is coming 😂😂."

___guddie said:

"Women having fun😍😍😍 love to see it."

missy_osas wrote:

"Isreal would soon come out to do a new video , it’s been a while."

dameehlorlaar wrote:

"Make we shaa hear word this new month 😂."

gistupdate1 said:

"Pastor's daughter? Isreal wife hmm😮."

fabulux_queency said:

"Isreal is typing 😂."

diamondblaq5 wrote:

"Omo una body no fine oooo😎."

officials_ella___ said:

"Phyna go do yansh bcos me no understand her body at all😂."

Sheila responds to claims of trying to ruin relationship with Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Isreal DMW's ex-wife, Sheila, finally broke her silence on the matter about trying to ruin her man's friendship with Davido, and she explained what transpired.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Sheila said she never criticised Isreal’s relationship with Davido.

According to her, she only made suggestions to him as a wife. She explained that she was behind the scenes most of the time, taking their photos and making videos of them.

