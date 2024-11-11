Davido's road manager, Isreal Afeare, widely known as Isreal DMW, has now become the latest US Visa holder

The loyal 30BG crew member went on online to share the pleasant news with his social media family

In his post, the dramatic online personality thanked his boss, David Adeleke, Ubi Franklin, for making it happen

Isreal Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW, made headlines on Monday, November 11, 2024, after he shared great news online.

David 'Davido' Adeleke's logistics manager, Israel, revealed to his online family that he has finally gotten his US visa approved.

Isreal DMW Finally became a US Visa holder. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

He posted a video of himself thanking the Oba of Benin and his boss, Davido, Ubi Franklin, for making it happen.

In his post, he shared that America rules the world while hailing himself as the latest US visa holder.

Isreal's caption reads:

"I'M NOW OFFICIALLY AMERICA 🇺🇸 VISA HOLDER F*CK SH*T💯 AMERICA RULES THE WORLD 🌎 THANKS SO MUCH MY OGA 🙏 THANK YOU SIR🙏 THANK YOU SIR🙏 AM EVER GREATFUL SIR🙏THANKS ALSO UBI FRANKLIN. SEE YOU ATLANTA, L.A, NEW YORK, MIAMI ROSAY, HOUSTON AND OTHERS. THANK YOU ALL."

See the post below:

Isreal's post has attracted various reactions from social media users, who shared their takes.

Fans celebrate Isreal DMW

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@tochi_lifestyle:

"May we not miss great opportunities in life because of a wrong marriage/ relationship 🙏🏻♥️."

@legithardiza001:

"Loyalty pays, no let anybody whine you ooo, they wish to be in your position lowkey 😂😂😂😂 JUJU 30BG FOR LIFE, congratulations 🎉."

@akpali_01:

"Nah only Israel de happy for this country like dis😂."

@favo_ur07:

"Some of una go think say e easy, when them deny like 200 people visa same day 😂."

@shaka.194:

"Wizkid was right in everything he said about you all."

@lush_diamond98:

"Na wetin somebody want make you loose hmmmm abeg o."

@iamtrinityguy:

"Wow this is Good news,congratulations juju,baddest for life 🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️."

Davido teaches Isreal DMW how to dance

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, top Nigerian singer Davido’s relationship with his aide Isreal DMW has once again caused a buzz on social media.

A series of videos made the rounds online of the music star showing Isreal some impressive dance moves.

The viral clip sparked a series of comments from netizens, with some of them gushing over their friendship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng