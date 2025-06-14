Music executive Pauloo bragged about divine favour, saying he and Iyabo Ojo are unstoppable, declaring that everything he and the actress touch turns to gold.

He went spiritual as he shared a passionate breakdown of what grace means and how it manifests in their lives.

Some netizens praised his testimony, while others felt he was doing too much. Read their unfiltered takes.

Nigerian music executive, Paul Okoye, better known as Pauloo, has gotten social media buzzing after he shared a spiritual and love-laced message about himself and his partner, actress Iyabo Ojo.

In a bold and faith-heavy Instagram post, Pauloo opened up about how God’s grace has continued to elevate their lives, describing their relationship as one blessed beyond measure.

In his now-viral post, Pauloo said:

“Paulo x Iyabo What PowerThem Is Grace of God!! Just Stop Wasting Yourself Time!! What we touch turn to Gold!!!”

Iyabo Ojo's lover Paulo makes bold claims, shares what happens with him and the actress.

He didn’t stop there. The music boss went further to share his understanding of grace and how it has guided their relationship and personal journey.

He wrote:

“God's grace is His undeserved favor, kindness, and love… freely given even to those who don’t deserve it Grace is seen in the beauty of nature, the kindness of people, and the many blessings we receive. It's not earned, it's a gift.”

His post quickly began making rounds online, with fans reacting to the declaration of divine blessings and the visible success of his union with Iyabo Ojo.

Netizens React to Pauloo’s Testimony

As expected, the post stirred up different kinds of emotions across Instagram and blogs. While some praised him for giving glory to God, others felt he was doing a bit too much.

@queen_pearl_xx wrote:

“One thing about Iyabo Ojo, she go date man wey dey hype her steady. Love it for her!”

@iamkenobiblaq said:

“The power of grace is real. When you move with the right person, doors just dey open anyhow.”

@mz_harmonyyy added:

“Okay we get it, you both are in love and highly favored, but this is starting to sound like bragging.”

@blessingtreats_ commented:

"This is what happens when two blessed people come together. Love + Grace = Power couple!"

@iamderemi__ stated:

"Iyabo Ojo really found her own. This man no dey hide love or God. Na double win for her!"

@keishasworld_ wrote:

"I love this for them, but hope dem no go start online sermon every two market days o."

@hustlequeen_9ja said:

"Abeg this is the kind of love and grace combo I’m praying for. Where una dey meet men like this?"

Pauloo, Iyabo Ojo serenades netizens

Legit.ng earlier reported that the romance between Iyabo Ojo and Pauloo took over the internet recently.

Despite their hectic schedules, the couple made time for one another over the weekend, going out in style for a dinner date.

In an Instagram video released by Iyabo, the couple was seen on their way to a dinner date. Paulo, being a gentleman and opened the car door for his woman as she gracefully entered the car.

