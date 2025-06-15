Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy’s ex-boyfriend, Ryan Taylor, has blasted her on social media to the surprise of many

It all started when Ryan Taylor posted a series of photos of himself with his daughter to celebrate Father’s Day

Ryan Taylor’s heated words at DJ Cuppy soon became a trending topic on social media, with Nigerians dropping their hot takes

British boxer Ryan Taylor has fired shots at his ex-girlfriend, DJ Cuppy, on social media, to the dismay of fans.

Recall that Ryan Taylor used to be engaged to Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, with real name Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola.

Just recently, the British boxer insulted DJ Cuppy after a fan commented on his child on Father’s Day. On June 15, 2025, Ryan Taylor posted a series of photos of himself with his daughter to celebrate.

Nigerians react as DJ Cuppy's ex-boyfriend Ryan Taylor blasts her. Photos: @ryan_taylor, @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

However, one fan saw the photos and commented that the child had some resemblance to DJ Cuppy. This greatly triggered Ryan, and he blew hot at his former fiancée. See the post below:

According to Ryan Taylor, DJ Cuppy is not enough of a woman to make a child as beautiful as his daughter. In his words:

“She wasn’t enough of a woman to even fathom creating such a beautiful creation like mine. Please leave and don’t come back.”

See the screenshot of Ryan Taylor’s exchange below:

Screenshot as Ryan Taylor slams DJ Cuppy. Photo: @ryan_taylor

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Ryan Taylor blasts DJ Cuppy

Ryan Taylor’s heated words at DJ Cuppy quickly spread on social media after it drew the attention of numerous Nigerians. Many of them were shocked at the bitterness in his words, while some of them proceeded to defend Cuppy:

Bennyefosa said:

“Kilode boboyi shea na boxing ring you dey ni? Which kind bad mouth be this😢😢.”

Adediwura___00 said:

“Omo this is too harsh mehn 🤔oloriburuku ni bobo yi o.”

Faviva_luchee said:

“Be like say oyinbo men get wahala o😂.”

_queen.mie.mie said:

“What dah helly?”

Queenbcosmeticsgh said:

“Imagine the hate! May God save us from bitter ex 😮.”

Yourvirtual__ally said:

“Haaaaa so because I date you before, I don become de.vil😢😢😢.”

Obybrownie said:

“Very unnecessary statement..#ode.”

The_joy_gurl said:

“Mumu boy ..see who cuppy go date?”

Adediwura___00 said:

“Ahhhh egbami 🤨🤨🤨WTH is this…I’m not sure this guy is okay 😟.”

Togadchopsandgrills said:

“How does he feel after posting this?”

Vickie.ita said:

“Ahhh😱…Lord please save us from the bitter ones.”

suaveskin.co said:

“She wasn’t enough of a woman… says a man that abandoned his pregnant girlfriend to propose and follow cuppy about like a fly. Pained she dumped you! Yikes 😬.”

Anita__chi said:

“Haba this guy is rude o!!! Oyingbo men no Dey gree move on o.”

_am_jayne said:

“That’s a very hurtful thing to say to someone.”

Jhayseekah said:

“Na Cuppy I blame. Why will she even settle for such disrespectful person?”

Cuppy compares father's mansion to an embassy

Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy compared the mansion of her father Femi Otedola to an embassy.

In a video she of her visit the London home, the DJ noted that her father's mansion was like going to an embassy every time.

She also showed off his plush cars parked neatly in a corner of the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng