Just recently, VDM called out Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid for spending money on luxury cars instead of empowering Nigerians

This led to Burna Boy’s fans digging up an old video of VeryDarkMan speaking about entitlement to people’s money

Burna Boy’s fans have taken to social media to tackle online critic VeryDarkMan following his recent video about the music star.

Not long ago, the critic with real name Vincent Martins Otse shared a video where he called out Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid for spending their money on luxury cars instead of empowering Nigerians. According to him, the Big 3 musicians are useless to Nigerians.

This came shortly after Burna Boy splurged N3.2 billion on a McLaren and Davido bought himself a Cybertruck and a 2026 Maybach.

VDM’s video triggered fans of the music stars, especially Burna Boy’s fans. They took to social media to repost one of the online critic’s old videos where he spoke about making plans with other people’s money.

In the resurfaced clip, VeryDarkMan was reacting to the drama between socialite Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest and his family member who called him out for not helping him financially. VDM said in the video that a man’s money is not his brother’s money because they are both physically fit enough to hustle and make money by themselves.

VDM said:

“This mentality of say your brother get money, you come feel say your brother owe you… your brother’s money is not your money. You have two legs, you have two arms, you should go and hustle. If your brother decides to help you, fine and good. If he doesn’t want to help you, fine and good.”

Burna Boy’s fan on X, who shared the old video, @Mygodfather__, called on VDM to explain his statement in the clip. He also advised him not to be a hypocrite. In his words:

“@thatverydarkman you must explain to us how Burna Boy money belongs to Nigerians ooooo. Don’t be a hypocrite."

See the video below:

Reactions as Burna’s fans dig up VDM’s video

The resurfaced video of VeryDarkMan speaking after he called out Burna Boy and other musicians for not helping Nigerians with their money drew the attention of other Nigerians, and they dropped their hot takes:

Jdthakriator said:

“Bro is just a walking contradiction 😂.”

Solomon_awudu said:

“Wetin VDM and Kokopee been go do for China...😂all na wastage of funds.”

Bamzy.01 wrote:

“This is why it’s not good for one to talk too much….. coz you start contradicting yourself.”

Layes_foodzng said:

“Your brothers money is not ur money but Davido, Burns boy and Wizkid money na Nigerians money 😂.”

Ijeomaofficial said:

“What of that NGO money wy una give this guy 🤔.”

Aramide.van.der.merwe said:

“He will come and manipulate the story again. 😂”

I.m_general said:

“Take it or you leave it, VDM is a clout chaser and hunger seeking personality. You’ll understand better if you’re neutral but if you’re his followers you’ll reason with your blocked brain too.”

Rasheedofnaija said:

“One thing I will never tell an adult.. Is how to spend their MONEY… I mean very heavy on how to spend their MONEY!!!”

Precious_bamret said:

“Nobody owns anybody anything. If anyone decides to do anything for u, it's out of their own free will.wizkid burna and davido don't owe anyone anything.”

Iam_tochukwu said:

“I like as all of una eye don finally open say this boy no get sense😂😂😂😂.”

Dapo_savo said:

“This VDM is not okay. He talks with all sides of his mouth. The money Osinhmen spent on taking him to turkey, Is that money yours too or can't Osinhmen make use of that money for the betterment of the country?”

Iamogbulawrence1 said:

“The way he was attacking DAVIDO in that VD pissed me off ehn. You dey attack your guy make people for say, yes VDM blast davido wey be him friend self 😂. You wan use DAVIDO collect rank😂. I be your fan buh this on wey you do no really GEL bro.”

Bullbear.trades said:

“VDM is about the crash. The veil don dey comot people's eyes.”

Leeeymarrrrh said:

“I like how you all are seeing that VDM is bias with his judgement at times …. Acting like ngo money no still dey with am.”

Fashion_explora said:

“Emergency activist with 100 mouths 😂.”

Portable reacts to VDM dragging Davido, Burna, Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable also reacted to VDM condemning Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid for buying cars.

The Zazu star recounted how Burna Boy once gave him N20 million and how Davido donated money to charity in the past.

Portable then queried VDM about the money that was donated to his NGO, including the N100 million given to him by Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy. The Zazu star asked VDM how many schools he had built with the money or how many projects he had carried out with it.

