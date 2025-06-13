Comedian Deeone has reacted to VeryDarkMan's criticism against Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid over their lavish display of wealth

Deeone accused Davido of being the brain behind VeryDarkMan, claiming the DMW label boss was envious of Burna Boy's new car

Deeone's video and comment about Davido and VeryDarkMan's alleged collaboration have stirred up reactions

Nigerian comedian and former BBNaija reality star has stirred reactions with his bold claim about Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan's viral comment against Afrobeats big three, Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VeryDarkMan in a viral video slammed the musicians for their lavish display of wealth on social media.

The critic further stated that Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid were useless to Nigerians as they had no impact on the populace.

Deeone accuses Davido of jealousy

Reacting, Deeone accused Davido of unnecessary competition with Burna Boy.

The comedian, who claimed Burna Boy owns the most expensive car in Nigeria, following his acquisition of a McLaren Senna worth N3.5 billion, accused Davido of being behind VeryDarkMan's viral video.

According to Deeone, Davido sent his 'boy' VeryDarkMan to make the video calling out the Afrobeats big three.

"Burna Boy has the most expensive car but you no want make Nigerians know, Davido can't afford Burna Boy's car," he wants to distract people, he come use VDM to ask am say, what have you done for the people," he said.

Deeone also claimed Burna Boy gives back to the public more than any other Nigerian singer.

"Burnaboy owns the most expensive car in Nigeria and Davido is jealous," Deeone said.

The video of Deeone accusing Davido of being jealous of Burna Boy is below:

Reactions as Deeone accuses Davido of jealousy

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

billbamer4 said:

"I thought I was the only who noticed it Davido too like notice me."

official2_kc_deco reacted:

"Not cos am a wizkid fan but bro wizkid has bless more than anyone u just mention I have 10 living ppe not famous oo not popular ppe oo I go give u the location change family till dat and says nothing na we way know know the trust."

akinwandefestus2000 wrote:

"This one no get sense, at all… Person wey get two jet no fit afford $2million car… from this werey wey donate 23 thousand naira for NGO."

itscreamy_oflagos said:

"Very intelligent analysis. In Nigeria today you can only find the best & unbiased analysis on @deeonetv Page. Take it or leave it! Others might have a better view on arising issues but they will never speak. It takes a brave man to boldly air this kind of pure view. Shalom."

westyitz commented:

"Before vdm come out come talk him don first clear David say guy see wetin I won talk o..if I no add ur name Dem go say u be my guy nai make so make I criticize all of una so dat e go sweet Dem go say I no dey side anybody."

mrelvis4 said:

"If I nor forget na this davido you Wan belike 3years back oh."

What VDM said about Adams Oshiomhole's video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Verydarkman didn't spare the former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, while reacting to his viral video.

The former Edo State governor reportedly caused a scene and shut the gate while attempting to board his flight, and VDM was not happy about it.

VDM's response to the former governor's alleged action also triggered comments.

