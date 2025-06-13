Nigerian social commentator, Oyemykke, has reacted to his colleague, VDM’s comment about Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy

Just recently, VeryDarkMan condemned the Big 3 musicians for splurging millions on luxury cars instead of helping Nigerians

Oyemykke’s take on the matter made the rounds on social media, and it raised a series of interesting comments from netizens

Nigerian social commentator, Abisoye Olukoya Michael aka Oyemykke, has reacted to VeryDarkMan’s recent comment about Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

The online critic with real name Vincent Martins Otse shared a video where he lambasted Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy for spending money on new luxury cars instead of helping Nigerians.

This came shortly after Burna Boy spent N3.2 billion on a McLaren and Davido splurged on a Cybertruck and a 2026 Maybach in quick succession.

Photos: @oyemykke, @verydarkblackman, @Burnaboygram

VeryDarkMan’s video drew the attention of many Nigerians, including UK-based social commentator Oyemykke, who then took to his Instagram page to react to the matter.

Without sparing any words, Oyemykke condemned VDM’s video and stated clearly that these top musicians do not owe Nigerians anything. He explained that Nigerians should hold their public office holders accountable and not Davido, Wizkid or Burna Boy.

Oyemykke went on to remind Nigerians how Burna Boy was not even liked for many years before he eventually became a big name. He added that people have no right to dictate how they spend their money.

In his words:

“Dear Nigerians, you might not know, but nobody owes you jack! No musician, no actress, no celebrity, owes you anything! The real people that owe you are your public office holders, the ones you elected into office. What is Burna Boy’s business and what he wants to buy, what does that have to do with the state of Nigeria? Or don’t you know the ground you lay on? For every Nigerian that was born, God brought you here because he wanted to bless you. Nigeria is one of the most blessed nation on the surface of the earth, the ground that you walk on is filled with milk and honey. If you need to hold anybody accountable, it’s your public office holders. What is Burna Boy’s business? Someone that almost died, that was struggling and didn’t have money, that was running around, that Nigerians didn’t like for almost eight years before he ran to South Africa, from there he went to UK! The UK revived Burna Boy. He finally made the money and you’re counting the cars in his compound. Someone that should even include a jet. What is Davido’s business? Musicians that are working hard for them not to suffer. Let’s stop telling people with money how to spend their money instead of holding public officers accountable.”

Reactions as Oyemykke replies VDM

Oyemykke’s reaction to VeryDarkMan’s condemnation of Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid spending their money on luxuries was met with comments from social media users:

Ba.ake_beads said:

““We paid for show and streamed their music” that’s their own hustle. As you Dey collect money from customers dey do good thing for yourself, how many road you don construct? If you jam money now, you’re either buying a car or hair.”

Lushthrift_ng said:

“Nobody is obligated to doing anything for you! Nobody!!!!”

Teeto__olayeni said:

“Exactly. You can’t tell people how to spend their hard earned money,they aren’t loud about how they help people doesn’t mean they don’t.”

__joiiee_ said:

“First time him dey talk better thing 😂brother 1 boxers for 3 days.”

Chiom_chiomm said:

“No matter how they help, it won’t still reduce the rate of pöverty growth in the country. They are even helping in one way or the other. The Ewu con Dey give advice as if he is doing right by a lot of people. Let’s start from him first, the NGO money Wetin he don use am do?”

_lov_issabella said:

“the entitlement is crazy ,,instead of attacking musicians why not attack politicians they are the ones that owe us ,,they are embezzling money daily.”

Rionaaccessories_ wrote:

“They owe you nothing! Period!!”

Odystix said:

“If Nigeria is so blessed, what are u doing in the uk?”

Cylops03 said:

“The problem with Nigerians is the entitlement mentality. How dare you tell someone how to spend his money. No matter what these guys do, it will never be enough. Davido gives to charity every year apart from other help he renders but yet he can't buy what he wants because some unfortunate people want him to do more rather than enjoy his life as he sees fit. These same people talking, if they ever taste wealth, even their family members would not benefit. Mad people everywhere. To support such a stance is absolute insanity.”

Photos: @burnaboygram

Portable reacts to VDM dragging Davido, Burna, Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable also reacted to VDM condemning Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid for buying cars.

The Zazu star recounted how Burna Boy once gave him N20 million and how Davido donated money to charity in the past.

Portable then queried VDM about the money that was donated to his NGO, including the N100 million given to him by Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy. The Zazu star asked VDM how many schools he had built with the money or how many projects he had carried out with it.

