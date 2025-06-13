Nigerian music icon 2baba has been criticised on social media following a recent update on him

The musician’s new partner, Natsaha Osawaru, revealed that the African Queen hitmaker was working on a project in her hometown

Fans and netizens came forward to question the superstar about what he has done for his state, triggering debate from many

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, has been called out online following a recent development around him.

The musician’s new wife, Natasha Osawaru, announced a youth empowerment and talent development program he was planning in her hometown, Egor Constituency, Edo state.

Natsaha Osawaru opens up on 2baba's project for her hometown. Credit: @natashaosawaru, @official2baba

According to the lawmaker, 2baba has promised to breed talents in the constituency and Edo state at large.

She further revealed that she was working together with the African Queen crooner to support talented youths, especially in the area of entertainment.

She wrote:

“*Egor Constituency to get a massive boost in Youth empowerment and Talent development as legendary Singer, 2baba promised to breed talents in the Constituency and Edo state at large.*

“*2baba made this known when he paid a surprise visit to his wife and member representing Egor, Hon. Natasha Osawaru at her office, vowing to work together with her to support talented youths especially in the area of entertainment to showcase their talents to the world.*”

See her post below:

How netizens reacted to Natasha’s announcement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chich_i4824 wrote:

"We can't compare this thing to our Queen Annie🔥🔥."

kings_fashion_empire21 said:

"Where man find peace let him stay there❤️….proud of you both."

yoo.africa said:

"Our real African Queen... Beautiful. We love you and 2baba together."

joytenkiri said:

"I love them ❤️ peace is what we all want 🙌."

yoo.africa said:

"I'm so much in love with your vibes... Thanks for rescuing our Legend and Greatest Musician ever from the bondage he has been enduring. Those wailing, keep wailing in your space. No good husband deserves a violent wife."

chinenyeikpa said:

"Hope they do drug test before federal hiring. Your husband indeed nee Idibia."

sir_aay said:

"We love you. 💯 with @official2baba."

_ema_udenyi said:

"@official2baba please have you impacted Idoma land in any way? This is hypocrisy. Charity begins at home. What have you done in Edumoga your own hometown?"

kebs_beauty_studio_abuja said:

"E reach Baba turn, na him dey adopt the woman state of origin. Must be nice 😌."

the__detoun said:

"To Nigerian men Infidelity means peace."

agbawe2 said:

"Read between the lines guys. He said « breed »."

debbscott_chantel said:

"That’s not peace. It’s where belle face bruv ⚔️."

teeto__olayeni said:

"Women should also start going to where they mind peace,since you lots want to start justifying infidelity."

Natasha Osawaru talks about 2baba's new project. Credit: @official2baba, @natashaosawaru

