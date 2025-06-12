Regina Daniels has made headlines again after her online brawl with her senior colleague, Angela Okorie

Recall that the actress jumped in to defend her godmother, Mercy Johnson, in an online spat with her former bestie

In a recent post, Regina replied to a troll who insulted her by proposing the line of work that befits her.

Nigerians were shocked to see the way Regina Daniels responded to an online troll who went on her Snapchat account to say flattering things about her.

The actress, who had constantly popped up on timelines last week after she went head-to-head with Angela Okorie, is back in the news.

A social media post showed the response Gina gave to a Snapchat troll who said she should be used as a sex slave.

In reaction to this, Regina Daniels wrote:

"Ur papa, like your real Dad!"

See the post below:

This month came with violence, and it was evident in the way Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie's online drama has been unfolding.

The Nigerian actresses have been going head-to-head for the last 12 hours, and Angela just reacted to Regina Daniels' claims about Ned Nwoko.

According to the actress-turned-singer, Regina had no point as she narrated what transpired between her and the billionaire.

Reactions to online spat between Regina Daniels and trolls

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@iamtherealallegedly said:

"Nice reply Gina👏👏👏👏...una still get time to enter Snapchat and start bullying celebrities...my drama stops here on Instagram."

@bigbadsabira said:

"Angela from her burner account."

@genevieveneneuju said:

"When you think you've heard it all then booooombahhh!!!!😂😂😂."

@kween_sam said:

"Her only crime was getting married to an older man abi? But some of you are products of 5th wives. Let Regina be please, enough of the hate comments she's human."

@ruthiesizesix said:

"I don’t know how some people type things like this so comfortably."

@ifu_nwannewi said:

"How do people survive with so much b1tterness in their hearts?! Even if na your en3my, which kyn careless comment be that???"

@realfoxyb said:

"Weten Dey funny when Dey make una Dey laugh for comment section?"

@iamtherealallegedly said:

@gist_first said:

"The truth is painful."

@nuella.88 said:

"Since this girl live small boys go marry grandpa nor rest of mind."

@lovebridgetforever said:

"It is always the ones who couldn't afford to take care of themselves, always disrespecting others who don't have their time or even know who they're."

@ellaversed said:

"I pity who pa Ned go use do example on behalf of Regina."

Regina Daniels exposes Angela Okorie

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Regina Daniels responded to her senior colleague, Angela Okorie, over their online brouhaha.

Recall that Regina Daniels had insulted her following a post ‘Legit Queen’ made about her former bestie, Mercy Johnson, after which Angela slammed her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

Regina Daniels wasted no time in reacting to the spat and threatened to expose Angela Okorie if she dared her.

