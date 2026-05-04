Imo state has emerged as the highest payer above the N100,000 minimum wage in Nigeria, as the full list of states surfaces

Several states have implemented varying wage structures, with Lagos, Rivers, and others paying above the N80,000 bracket

Two years on, a single state has remained at the N70,000 benchmark or is still progressing with incomplete implementation

Two years after President Bola Tinubu signed a new national minimum wage of ₦70,000 into law on July 18, 2024, the reality across Nigeria looks uneven.

Nigeria’s minimum wage varies widely as states now pay above and below ₦70,000 in a fresh national breakdown. Photo: ppart, X/OfficialABAT

Source: Getty Images

The agreement followed negotiations with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC). It also reduced the wage review cycle from five years to three years, a move designed to help workers cope with rising living costs.

However, as of April 2026, findings shared by Nairametrics show that while some states have gone far above the federal benchmark, others remain at the base level, and a few are still working toward full implementation.

States above N100,000

Imo state currently leads the country, paying N104,000 as minimum wage after a review announced in October 2025. The state government also adjusted salaries for other categories of workers, including higher pay for doctors and lecturers.

N90,000 range

Ebonyi state pays ₦90,000, following an upward review implemented in August 2025, which raises its earlier ₦70,000 structure.

N80,000–N89,999 bracket

Several states fall within this category:

Lagos state pays N85,000, a structure approved in October 2024. Rivers state also pays N85,000, which took effect from November 2024.

Others include Niger, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states, all paying N80,000, though Bayelsa’s implementation has been described as phased due to outstanding adjustments. Oyo state also pays N80,000, and later introduced additional monthly support allowances in 2026.

N75,000–N79,999 bracket

Ogun state pays N77,000, while Edo state has moved to N75,000 after an upward review from the earlier N70,000.

Kebbi and Benue states also fall within this range, with Kebbi paying N75,000 and Benue approving a similar structure for certain categories of workers. Osun state pays about N75,554.28, according to its updated structure.

New data shows Nigeria’s N70,000 wage is not uniform as states adopt different salary structures nationwide. Photo: OfficialABAT

Source: Getty Images

N70,000–N74,999 bracket

Ondo state pays N73,000, while Kaduna and Kogi states pay N72,000 and N72,500, respectively.

Gombe State recently ordered full implementation of N71,451.15, effective May 2026. Kano state pays N71,000, while Nasarawa state pays N70,500.

Several other states, including Delta, Kwara, Adamawa, Anambra, Abia, Borno, Yobe, Ekiti, Sokoto, Plateau, Taraba, and Bauchi, remain at the federal benchmark of N70,000, though some have completed full rollout only recently.

Below or incomplete implementation

Zamfara state is still in the process of fully implementing the N70,000 minimum wage. The state government has linked delays to the verification of workers and clearance of salary arrears.

Gombe approves N70,000 minimum wage implementation

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Gombe state Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya approved full implementation of the N70,000 national minimum wage for local government workers across all councils in the state.

The Head of Civil Service confirmed that outstanding arrears had been cleared, covering workers in local councils, education authorities, and primary healthcare, with the new wage structure set to take effect from May 2026.

Source: Legit.ng