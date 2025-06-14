A Nigerian woman celebrates after living with her partner for 13 years, and they finally tied the knot

The couple had been courting for 19 years before deciding to live together 13 years ago, during which they had three children

In a TikTok post, the woman showcases her wedding ceremony, expressing gratitude as they made it official

A Nigerian woman celebrated as the man she lived with for 13 years finally married her officially.

She stated that they had been courting for 19 years and decided to start living together 13 years ago.

In a TikTok post by @teekay_babe, the woman shared a video of her wedding ceremony.

She also stated that she had welcomed three children during her course of staying with him, stating that she was excited that he had finally tied the knot.

Her video was captioned:

“19 years of courtship. 13 years of living as couple but not official. In between having 3 kids, and God decided to make it official a month ago.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s marriage video

Many who came across the woman’s post congratulated the couple, while some shared their thoughts on the marriage.

@Raheema said:

"What is the point again?'

@olashittu said:

"Tk darling. chai. Congratulations. You no invite me, very happy for girlfriend."

@favour_austin said:

"God decided to make it official keh?"

@Oyinlola White said:

"Congratulations. Allah will continue to bless your union."

@marvemma_Empire said:

"Congratulations sir and ma, your home is blessed."

chipepper1 said:

"This is beautiful. Congratulations."

adeogunolanrewaju said:

"Better late than never, congratulations. May the union be fruitful."

Kemmy_Dammy said:

"Superb happy for you darling friend."

baddies_nails4 said:

"Congratulations ma,God will continue to uphold your family."

