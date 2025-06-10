A Nigerian lady on Twitter has finally come forward to identify the instrument that was found with Pastor Paul Adefarasin

The instrument brandished by the Senior Pastor, Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock Church has finally been named by a Twitter lady.

The clip, posted by a Lagos-based content creator, shows Adefarasin holding what some viewers believe to be a firearm while seated in his vehicle.

The video began with Adefarasin's Range Rover slowing down near the videographer. The window rolls down, and the content creator greets the pastor.

However, Adefarasin responded sternly while holding an object that has been misinterpreted as a pistol. The videographer quickly apologizes as the vehicle drives off.

The video triggered a wave of criticism online, with many accusing Adefarasin of brandishing a firearm in public. However, in a statement released on social media, Adefarasin denied the allegations, clarifying that the object in his hand was not a weapon.

Reacting to the said video, a Nigerian lady surfaced on Twitter to address the situation. According to her, what was held by the pastor was a taser, which is advisable for anyone who drives. She noted that it was used to 'shock' trespassers and render them in shock until the police arrive, and that it is in no way a firearm.

Reactions as lady points out Adefarasin's instrument

Read some reactions below:

@Jdadi_ said:

"Lol, did the boy stop him OR stretch his hand into his car? Did pastor stop his car,whine down to stun the guy with his ‘’stun gun’’ for car spotting?"

@Ehimen7801 said:

"But why does t e one the pastor is holding have a stainless metallic tip and the one being used to explain away is plastic or black?"

@OssyC1620 said:

"Stupidity is same with you and him,see her mouth 😏so a so called man of god was supposed to be carrying abi he done turn to a lady."

@EddyJames___ said:

"He left the holy bible and was carrying a device to protect himself even with police protection."

@IzunnaDike said:

"Doesn’t carry anywhere near the same consequences as holding a gun. I promise you once you touch money in Nigeria, and start moving with a nice car, by the time you’ve been a target of harassment or robbery in Lagos traffic a few times, you will carry some form self defence gear. Keep in mind non of them is legal in Nigeria, not even pepper spray.

@Seunfunmi_mi said:

"Does he even need that for protection?? Is holy spirit not ok for him as protection??"

@ogbame_justus said:

"That’s not the point though, why did he stop and rolled down his glass and was holding that, he was not in any danger so what did he do all that for."

@SuperSlimEli said:

"My question is, why did he whine down? He did that just to threaten someone who is holding a camera?"

Gideon Okeke reacts to Paul Adefarasin's viral clip

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actor Gideon Okeke intervened in the viral conversation involving Pastor Paul Adefarasin and a content creator.

