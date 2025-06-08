The young car spotter who filmed the viral video of Pastor Paul Adefarasin, which has caused controversy on social media, has received financial support from Nigerians

After hearing his side of the story, Nigerians raised N350k for the secondary school leaver, who still dreams of continuing his education

The Nigerian youth said his desire to further his studies was hampered by a lack of financial resources

Internet users have raised N350k for the young car spotter who made the viral video of Pastor Paul Adefarasin, where he flashed what many believe was a firearm.

Media personality and the leader of "Free the Sheeple" movement, Daddy Freeze, disclosed the financial gesture to the young man via an Instagram post.

How N350k was raised for young car spotter

Daddy Freeze said the money was raised by members of his "#FreeNation" movement. Daddy Freeze was touched by the young man's plight while interviewing him.

The young man, who didn't give his name throughout the interview, could not even show his face during the Instagram live interview with Daddy Freeze because he didn't have access to light.

The broadcaster had expressed his unhappiness that the young man didn't have light and struggled to make ends meet, while pursuing his car spotting passion, with the latest being where he filmed Pastor Adefarasin's Range Rover car, a clip that has generated controversy online.

"Don't worry, we will give you cash today. I am not happy that you don't have light...This boy should be encouraged...," Daddy Freeze said during the interview and urged people to support the lad financially.

This led to a series of donations from people, with the media personality contributing N50k.

According to the passionate car spotter, he stopped at the secondary school level and could not further his studies due to a lack of funds. He was a commercial student in secondary school.

He said he sometimes stands on the road for up to eight hours in a bid to spot a luxury car and film it.

His car spotting content had seen him receive cash sometimes, with the highest being N6k from Prince Fuhadoloto, Chairman/GMD of Futol group of companies.

Reactions trail young man's action

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions that trailed Daddy Freeze's interview with the young man below:

ia_eclassique said:

"To get somebody's private property very well for what exactly??? Person no want make you video am, una dey vex.... He doesn't want it period."

alphasnowey said:

"This is not even an issue, what’s the big deal if someone says don’t record me just move on. He said it’s not a gun and from the video he didn’t point it at him so can everyone chill already, pastors are humans too and this is everyday life."

real_padre_of_lagos said:

"The best the pastor would have done was to simply invite this boy and unite with him that's more mature, that way he can vindicate himself and just let this matter end well on his part, he can even ward round the vehicle with the guy since he's a car lover ...e no pass like that."

chi_kezie said:

"Adefarasin will invite him over, they will take pictures, and the guy will blow. That's how the story ends."

calebakinpelumi said:

"If you know Pastor Paul well he speaks like Americans truly,but it's all good Pastor Paul hasn't done anything wrong as well to me.He was just protecting himself as well and to the Young hustling man,doors of opportunity will surely opens for you."

femkool said:

"That pastor de lie nothing wen person wan tell me. These people look God in the face and lie with his name na human dem wan tell the truth."

sirmcp said:

"Na for things like this some people dey give money.... Because na Pastor. All this our pastors too should understand to live like Normal people. Nobody holy."

