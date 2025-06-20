Shatta Wale has reacted to the news that one of his friends, Kofi Boateng, is facing extradition from the US over his involvement in a $100 million scam

In a TikTok video, the singer was in tears as he swore that his friend was not involved in fraud and shared his feelings about the news

Fans were not impressed by his actions; they shared their thoughts on his video and his friend, Kofi Boateng

Ghanaian dancehall singer Shatta Wale has reacted to the news that his friend and associate, Kofi Boateng, better known as Agony, was involved in a romance scam in the US.

The businessman had been arrested by the FBI and is facing extradition from the United States after being accused, along with other Ghanaian citizens.

They were accused of being involved in sophisticated Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance scams targeting individuals and companies across the US.

Kofi Oduro Boateng, a third accomplice, was apprehended on Friday, June 13th, along with his accomplice in a collaborative effort by Interpol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

On May 23rd, a US District Court for the Southern District of New York issued an indictment directive to the US Department of State.

In the directive, Boateng was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection with a criminal enterprise operating from Ghana.

Kofi Boateng, a friend of the music star who, supported Medikal at the 02 Arena last year, is reported to be the ringleader of the syndicate.

Shatta Wale reacts to news about his friend

Reacting to the sad news, the dance hall singer, who denounced Ghana a few years ago, distanced himself from fraud.

He also noted that he felt bad after hearing the news and started crying. Shatta Wale emphasized that Boateng was not involved in crime and swore while making his statement.

See the video here:

Fans react to Shatta Wale's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video as seen below:

@easywisee commented:

"Plus Ghana is handling by a Nigerian, so don’t fall for this shatta is the best musician in Ghana history, how much car did he buy una no see Wetin burna buy make una leave that man."

@overwiseghh reacted:

"Glad USA FBI is not as weak minds like Ghanaians , they always carry out proper investigations before taking any steps or moves ..they say Kofi boat so why do you bring wale's name up to this but you know wale is so smart that he can make millions out of this nonsense news you guys putting out there."

@al_ganiu_el_rufai reacted:

"He should travel to U.S and defend him there."

@slimeson_600 shared:

"All be lie , no tears dey come."

@afialoso shared:

"I really wonder about Shattas mental health. FBI arrested him and you’re here saying what? If he’s clean he’ll be out."

Paul Okoye defends brother in fraud case

Paul Okoye supports Jude Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye had thrown his weight behind his elder brother, Jude Okoye after he was arrested by the EFCC.

Jude Okoye had been accused of alleged fraud and remanded at the correctional centre till the case was heard in court. He told his brother that it was a phrase, and it would soon pass away.

