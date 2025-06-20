Portable’s diss track for his arch-enemy Laide Bakare has surfaced online after the actress stated that she was going to beat him up

In the viral video, he was seen wearing a pink iro and buba with a big headgear, and a matching purse

Fans were wowed after seeing what he wore and asked questions about his well-being

Singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, has stirred an uproar and laughter among his fans with his new video.

In the clip shared on Instagram, the music star, who is at loggerheads with Nollywood actress Laide Bakare, released a diss track to get back at her.

Portable's reaction to Laide Bakare trends. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@laidebakare

Source: Instagram

The title of the song, "Dabarabomi," which means "slap me repeatedly," came with a video. In the recording, Portable was wearing a pink lace outfit with heavy makeup and a matching pink headgear and purse as he danced joyfully to the new song.

He stated that he was carrying his matter on his head and asked where the actress was when he had no money.

Fans react to Portable’s video

Reacting to his video, fans of the controversial singer were surprised to see what he was wearing and dancing in his music video.

Fans react to Portable's diss tack to Laide Bakare. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

They asked questions about Bobrisky and shared the new name they had given the music star.

A few people also asked the Zeh Nation boss if his wives ever talks to him at home about his constant nuisance on social media.

Recall that this is not the first time Portable has dressed in a female outfit. He once wore a shirt and blouse while rocking a pink wig as he joyfully danced online.

See the video here:

Netizens reacted after seeing Portable's video

Fans of the music star were amused to see him dress in such a way. They asked questions and shared their take about what he was wearing, as seen in the comments below:

@jadepeculiar1 shared:

"Low budget Bobrisky...wetin we go call this na? Portyrisky? Nothing wey we no go see for internet."

@emmanuel_dera01 commented:

"I have strength today who is coming with me to cage Portable? Please serious minded ones only."

@mistresspices1 said:

"To live wit Portable no easy at all. I wionder how all his womn are copying and oen even wants to kill herself because of Portable, God abeg."

@emmanuelchukwuemeka1992 reacted:

"Portable has 3 spirits in him, human spirit, animal spirit and dog spirit(he's pure definition of nkịta ara)."

@lastborn_ashani stated:

"Were wey him song plenty pass fans olosi."I wonder hwer he get the inspiration to sing about everything, Portable is not channeling his talent well at times."

Portable drags Ric Hassani over collaboration

Legit.ng had reported that Portable was not happy with the deal he has with his colleague, Ric Hassani, and he aired his view about it publicly.

The music star had featured Portable in his song titled 4x2x16, and he paid him N4million.

However, fans were stunned after learning the reason Portable is now demanding more money from the singer, sparking various reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng