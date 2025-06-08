Paul Adefarasin’s controversy has taken over the internet as they young man who captured him in his viral video speaks

Recall that the pastor was seen flashing what appeared to be a gun at a content creator who captured sights of his luxury car

The man behind the camera came forward to share his side of the story as he opened up on what he saw on the cleric’s hand

The Nigerian content creator who captured pastor Paul Adefarasin’s trending video has shared his side of the story.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of House on the Rock was seen in a viral clip threatening a content creator with what looked to be a pistol.

The incident reportedly occurred in Lagos state. The content creator, known for producing street interviews and lighthearted automobile videos, was filming when Pastor Adefarasin, driving past in a Range Rover, rolled down his window and allegedly brandished a pistol at him.

The clergyman was also seen speaking to the young man, who respectfully addressed him as “boss,” before driving off.

Contents creator narrates incident with Paul Adefarasin

In an Instagram live video with media personality Daddy Freeze, the young man stated that he didn’t come close to pastor Paul Adefarasin’s car during his filming session.

He mentioned that he was surprised to see that the cleric was scared to the point of winding down to warn him.

He however stated that he noticed that Paul Adefarasin was holding “something” on his hand to ward him off as he addressed him.

The content creator revealed that he was into car spotting and had stepped out that morning to capture luxury cars on the streets of Ikoyi, Lagos.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Paul Adefarasin’s saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

djreeves_uk8701 said:

"The boy has to be protected at all cost 😂😂."

ezzy_wayy said:

"I often listen to you and your insightful teaching but it’s quite disturbing that whenever it comes to anyone bearing the the title pastor aside your Favourite ‘Pastor Tobi’ you often make it seem like you got a personal Vendetta against them and the way you are so overly and biasedly agitated over matters relating to pastors is alarming. Is there something we don’t know that you are hiding? You over do this man. Try dey calm down plz!"

inatimi_85 said:

"For security reasons make him no show him face."

iamlabanzy said:

"Imagine this poor innocent boy chai 😂💔🙆🏿."

pretty_meggie16 said:

"I don’t understand why this is now an issues oh . Why are you people taking it too deep?"

authority_cbn said:

"This one dey hide 😂."

fola_ayabaakin said:

"I think he needs to have a vest, tee shirt or something for easy recognition so people won't see him as a threat."

_iwinosee said:

"After pastor explain finished the members shout hallelujah the hallelujah pain me pass 😂😂."

jhommi_ said:

"He was obviously not close to the car allegedly,make dem no go kill me,what do I know?"

Adefarasin's tailor speaks about him

Legit.ng had reported that Kenny Jones, a tailor of Pastor Paul Adeolu Adefarasin, was recently in his church.

He spoke about how the clergy taught him discipline, which changed his mindset.

