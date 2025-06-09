Nigerian actor Gideon Okeke has intervened in the viral conversation involving Pastor Paul Adefarasin and a content creator

Recall that a content creator, who was trying to make a video of him, got scared when the man of God held up an instrument

The video has, however, attracted the attention of social media users, including Gideon, who shared his hot takes on the situation

Actor Gideon Okeke has reacted to the viral controversy surrounding Senior Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock Church.

Recall that a clip, posted by a Lagos-based content creator, appears to show Adefarasin holding what some viewers believe to be a firearm while seated in his vehicle.

Actor Gideon Okeke makes a bold case for Paul Adefarasin's viral video. Credit: @gideonokeke.ng

In a former report by Legit.ng, the video began with Adefarasin's Range Rover slowing down near the videographer. The window rolls down, and the content creator greets the pastor.

However, Adefarasin responded sternly while holding an object that has been misinterpreted as a pistol. The videographer quickly apologizes as the vehicle drives off.

The video triggered a wave of criticism online, with many accusing Adefarasin of brandishing a firearm in public. However, in a statement released on social media, Adefarasin denied the allegations, clarifying that the object in his hand was not a weapon.

Reacting to the video that has now become a hot topic online, the actor attacked Nigerians for criticising the pastor, while cattle rearers get to do the same without being challenged.

Gideon wrote on Instagram:

"Why does a cattle herdsman get a pass to carry mechetes, daggers and charms openly. i mean roam freely infront of police sef, for the protection of their lives and property. Cattle rearer and pastor...are they not equal citizens."

See the post below:

Reactions as Gideon Okeke reacts to Paul Adefarasin saga

Read some reactions below:

@helenvictoria100 said:

"Na pastors body them Dey get power."

@nonymacjossy said:

"All I need from you is one video where this particular pastor is telling people to rely on only anointed oil for their their safety. ONLY ONE. It's okay for us to hang every Pastor because there are thieves among them. If I talk now they will say I'm supporting pastor. As if pastors are not human. Can we normalise dealing with people on personal basis? Celebrity, Pastor o, farmer, civil servants are first of all, HUMAN."

@william93emmanuel said:

"Omoh pple wey no get sense for this country plenty Gan. Wat did I just read?"

@asa_chuuu said:

"Endtime Children and accusers of the brethren will not like this."

@seyixxl_vii7 said:

"Bro since creation of Nigeria it’s been so. Police wen dem post come my corner go arrest me with a dagger 🗡️ and let an aboki from the north walk bro 🤦🏿‍♂️😂."

@bababoom480 said:

"Now they are admitting 😂😂 so your pastor hold gun😂."

@inftasanguine said:

"Nigeria is never going to get better tbh. A country that has no truth to it will continue to get worse exponentially. Laws in the North are different from Laws in the South 😂😂. No beer drinking in the North. A crazy country."

@escobar_blog said:

"So Jesus no fit guide pastor 😂."

@iam_hamara said:

"A Brillant Perspective 👏 😂Even though Pastor Paul has come out to say he wasn't with any Firearm!"

@ilajibrilla said:

"Cattle rearers dey enter bush and is likely gonna encounter wild animals. I have never heard of wild church members."

Man who watched Pastor Paul Adefarasin's saga reacts

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man shared his opinion regarding the trending saga between Pastor Paul Adefarasin and a content creator.

In a video, the man boldly faulted the pastor's character in the video and advised him to attend an anger management class,

Speaking further, he claimed that this was not the first time that the pastor would be getting involved in a controversial brouhaha.

