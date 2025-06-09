BBNaija reality star Tacha, in a viral video, took a swipe at Nigerian pastors while reacting to clergyman Paul Adefarasin's viral video

The reality star voiced her concern about some Nigerian pastors, sharing what would happen to many if they were in developed countries

Tacha's video has further triggered reactions as many Nigerians continue to share diverse opinions about Pastor Paul Adefarasin's viral video

UK-based Nigerian reality star, Natasha Akide, better known as Tacha, is the latest Nigerian celebrity to react to Pastor Paul Adefarasin's viral video.

In a video shared via her X handle, Tacha criticised the unruly behaviour of some Nigerian pastors.

BBNaija star Tacha says 90% of Nigerian pastors wouldn’t get away with their actions in developed countries. Credit: IG/symplytacha/pauladefarasin

Source: Instagram

According to the BBNaija reality star, 90 per cent of Nigerian pastors would not be able to act similarly in developed countries without consequences.

Tacha made the comment in a reaction to the viral drama involving the House on the Rock Church senior pastor, Paul Adefarasin, and a car spotter.

Legit.ng reported that Adefarasin ignited reactions after he was seen holding what looked like a pistol during an exchange with a car spotter.

While the pastor has since claimed that the object seen in the footage was not a firearm, alleging that the spotter was the aggressor, the video has continued to generate reactions.

BBNaija's Tacha takes a swipe at Nigerian pastors over Paul Adefarasin's video. Credit: symplytacha

Source: Instagram

Reacting, Tacha claimed that Adefarasin was trying to gaslight the public, adding that people could see who the aggressor was.

“Nothing pain me pass the gullible congregation that was clapping and cheering. Because what are you clapping and cheering for?

“Didn’t you watch the video or you have selective blindness? And let me make this very clear, 90 per cent of our Nigerian Pastors will not get away with what they do in Nigeria outside Nigeria. The kind of Christianity they practice, if they try it anywhere outside Nigeria their church will close down within a year," she said in part in the video.

Tacha's reaction to Pastor Paul Adefarasin's viral video with car spotter is below:

Reactions trail Tacha's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

hecallsmepinky said:

"Judgement will start from the church."

olusola7429 commented:

"Tacha God bless you."

christyezissi commented:

"But wait ,why did the pastor wind down. He could have just kept moving ….I honestly see no reason why he stopped just to tell the content creator to stop videoing him …We need to also know how to respect people’s privacy."

sp_4real said:

"Thanks tacha u spoke well."

lindachuks said:

"Yes the pastor has said what he said… if he felt like the guy was aggressive that means his was aggressive, I believe the man of Go."

VDM faces backlash for criticising pastors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a social media commentator, Ossai Ovie Success, expressed disappointment in VeryDarkMan for criticising Nigerian pastors.

Ossai accused VeryDarkMan of religious bias, stressing that he calls out Muslim clerics like he does to pastors.

The commentator also claimed that VeryDarkMan was allowing himself to be used by the devil against the body of Christ.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng