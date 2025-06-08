Nigerian social media activist trended online after he came for celebrity prophetess Bright the Seer

The online critic shared a video of the preacher stating the prophecies she saw over Afrobeats star Wizkid, President Tinubu and Minister Nyesom Wike

Reacting to the viral footage, VDM fired the cleric with questions and recalled a vision she had earlier for him, spurring curiosity online

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has taken a hot swipe at celebrity prophetess Bright the Seer following her recent prophecy.

The TikToker shared a video of the preacher mentioning that she had earlier prophesied that Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be the president of the country.

Verydarkman crticises Bright the Seer over recent prophesy. Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @brighttheseer, @verydarkman

She also stated that the president was not doing what God wanted him to accomplish for the country. She advised the head of state to be wary of a massive revolution and to handle the country's issues with prudence.

She advised people working with the president to let him focus on his tasks.

Bright the Seer further stated that the spirit of God directed her to urge Bola Ahmed to see her alongside former governor Wike, and Afrobeats artist Wizkid for his "mother's duplicate".

VDM reacted to the video by questioning why the priestes only had visions of high-profile individuals and not random people.

He alleged that the prophetess had previously seen a prophecy for him that he would have boils all over his body, which did not happen.

Sharing the video online, Verydarkman wrote:

“NO BE ONLY WIZKID,you forget burna boy and davido..No be this same woman say I go get boil all over my body within a period of time 😂 later she block me as boil no come,madam the spirit of God didn’t tell you nada.”

See the video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that the VDM reacted to a viral video allegedly showing Pastor Paul Adefarasin, founder of House on the Rock, threatening a content creator with what appeared to be a pistol.

The incident reportedly occurred in Lagos state. The content creator, known for producing street interviews and lighthearted videos, was filming when Pastor Adefarasin, driving past in a Range Rover, rolled down his window and allegedly brandished a pistol at him.

The clergyman was also seen speaking to the young man, who respectfully addressed him as “boss,” before driving off.

Reacting to the video, VDM replayed the footage and zoomed in on the object in the pastor’s hand, alleging it was a pistol. He insisted that carrying such a weapon is illegal in Nigeria and described the encounter as both “scary” and “disturbing.”

VDM also noted that the Range Rover had no visible plate number, warning that if any harm had come to the content creator, it would have been extremely difficult to identify the vehicle or secure justice.

Calling the act “pure assault,” VDM urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate the incident and clarify whether private individuals, including clergymen, are permitted to carry firearms in Nigeria.

Verydarkman attacks Bright the Seer on Instagram. Credit: @brighttheseer

VDM flaunts mystery fair lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had shared some stunning photos with a fair-complexioned lady on his Instagram page.

In the caption, he told followers not to worry about her identity, but simply know that "it was sweet".

The post left many fans heartbroken, with several tagging Jojo of Lele in the comments. She later reacted to their remarks.

