A Nigerian man has shared his opinion regarding the trending saga between Pastor Paul Adefarasin and a content creator

In a video, the man boldly faulted the pastor's character in the video and advised him to attend an anger management class

Speaking further, he claimed that this was not the first time that the pastor would be getting involved in a controversial brouhaha

This is coming after it was reported that the founder of House on the Rock threatened a content creator with what seemed like a pistol.

The content creator, known for his street interviews and automobile contents, was filming when Pastor Adefarasin, driving past in a Range Rover, rolled down his window and allegedly pointed a pistol at him.

Man tackles Paul Adefarasin over viral video

Reacting to the video, the concerned man identified by the handle @bukunmipreacher on TikTok, expressed admiration for the pastor's religious gift but lamented over his alleged struggles with temper control.

According to him, the pastor's recent behaviour had fallen short of expectations and proven the need for a character check.

He also claimed that there was another incident involving the same pastor and a bus driver, which had sparked controversy online.

Bukunmi linked the pastor's behaviour to a toxic mix of power and arrogance which needed to be worked on.

Despite acknowledging the pastor's gift and calling, he insisted that his behaviour was a cause for concern.

He endorsed the suggestion that Pastor Adefarasin should seek professional help to manage his anger, describing it as a sensible recommendation.

Bukunmi believed that the pastor's actions had been avoidable and that his character flaws might hinder his progress.

In his words:

"Pastor Adefarasin is an amazing man of God but he needs that anger management class. That drama was avoidable. If you're not careful, character will stop you from growing. It might be the reason that you fall. No matter how high you've gone, it can still pull you down. Someone said pastor Adefarasin needs to go for counselling on anger management and I concur to that.

"This is not the first time, this is the second time that he has been featured in something that looks like it's available. This is the same man that was alleged to have broken the windscreen of a bus driver sometime ago. When you mix arrogance with power, it's a dangerous thing. And the thing is the gift of God is without repentance. So it doesn't make him less than a man of God. No. But there is a character issue here. The call for him to go for anger management class is a valid one because that was avoidable."

Reactions as man tackles Paul Adefarasin

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Irekabiti said:

"I know you’re a Christian but i disagree with you on this, there’s nothing like a man of God. It’s all coax. It’s all a lie and propaganda."

@Asiwaju tia said:

"Search for the background story of dat man I bet u U WILL RUN pass ur house."

@Versus_official said:

"Your wisdom will not diminish. You are on point bro."

@ABSA said:

"Spot on."

@Irekabiti commented:

"The only gift Adefarasin has is that he speaks better English than me. He’s a manipulator deceiving his gullible followers with the name of jesus."

@illmatic-1 said:

"You never know what people’s intentions on the streets are. He didn’t point the gun at him, he concealed it behind d door, only saw the gun when he pulled off and hands went on the wheel. Y’all talk too much."

@Abasiama Foundation said:

"Sir is not what you think okay in Nigeria now almost everyone is dangerous because of kidnapping okay something happens to me when I go Nigeria you will not understand still happen to you."

@leeman514 added:

"Funny enough, the guy wasn't after the driver but the car, just photographing fine cars, but then he had to roll down to reveal himself. Pride and show of intimidation."

See the post below:

Pastor Paul Adefarasin finally speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Paul Adefarasin responded to allegations that he used a firearm to threaten a man while driving.

Social media activist Verydarkman reviewed the video and zoomed in on the object the clergyman was holding while making the accusation.

Source: Legit.ng