The 2025 edition of the legendary Ojude Oba Festival has begun in grand style in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, bringing together thousands of people from all walks of life

The Ojude Oba Festival is a celebrated occasion for the Ijebu people as they come together to pay tribute to their king, the Awujale of Ijebuland

Farooq Oreagba, who went viral in 2024 for his sleek and dominant presence on horseback, is one among the prominent personalities this year as well as he trends online

Popular culture sensation Farooq Oreagba from the renowned 2024 Ojude Oba festival is back on people’s faces as he participates in this year’s event.

Recall that last year’s event trended on social media for its spectacular glitz, grandeur, and cultural resonance. It was a celebration that will be remembered for a long time.

Mr Oreagba made a notable entry at the festival, riding on horseback in a striking outfit.

His social media photographs and videos resonated well with both young and old for the manner of style and composure her displayed.

He emanated elegance and grace in his green and lemon 'agbada and sokoto' costume, which included a matching headgear, red coral beads, and a gold crossbody chain.

His tattoos, a large tobacco pipe, an Apple wristwatch, and fashionable sunglasses enhanced his appearance.

This distinct blend of classic and contemporary elements made him the center of attention.

This year, he has returned, looking as magnificent as always. He wore a beautiful brown aso-oke agbada and sokoto, a traditional Yoruba man's outfit from Rhobes Official. His clothing was complemented by silver jewellery, including a Cuban link chain and a gold staff with a lion sceptre. What a great statement about culture and style.

Farooq's return to Ojude Oba not only confirms his title as "The King of Steeze," but also demonstrates what happens when tradition, aura, and personal flair are combined.

See his pictures below:

Netizens react to Farooq Oreagba’s pictures

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thriftbytemz said:

"His team should have come up with a brighter color,the 1 he wore last year made him look so good,he is a bit slimmer and darker now ,so this 1 just made him look regular,the fabric is good but the color isn’t popping."

"Make una calm down make he climb horse and hold cigar,u go see the steeze 😂."

thrift_men_fashion wrote:

"The only thing is that the colour is not as vibrant as last year's own, the man still carries his steez and composure 🙌."

toyinalonge said:

"My steeze zaddy.......yoruba to the world 🌎."

ikeoluwa_akoya said:

"Omo ye'mi with steeze and composure 🔥🔥."

vee_of_ibadan said:

"Faroooqqqqqqqqqqq Shanaaaaaaaa siiii Loudddddd yennnnnnn😍😍😍 A King for a Reason🙌🙌🔥🔥 Ojude Oba don close😂😂😂 the rest make una dey go house 😂😂😂."

kemistus said:

"I am so sad that I am missing this! I am looking forward to seeing the clips and photos. Enjoy, my dear brother ❤️."

flaky_ellee_ak wrote:

"Absolutely Awesome, our Supremely Blessed, Fine Brooooo🤩💞🤎🤎🕺🤎🤎💞👌👌👌 Now go do your fing."

rikky1509 said:

"Baba Farooqu! Leave steeze for daddy, please. No contender 🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

"The only thing is that the colour is not as vibrant as last year's own, the man still carries his steez and composure 🙌."

"My steeze zaddy.......yoruba to the world."

toppsy_life said:

"I’ve been waiting❤️❤️."

general_israel_aliu said:

"Baddest steeze master. Stealer of the show. Face of the the great event. Headline maker……. Go give them that @airtelnigeria vibes today. And then I ask again, what’s holding you back??"

teniola_ajanaku wrote:

"Steeze yen ri bakanbakan sir 😖. Na you all of us dey look out for

sophierich.crypto wrote:

"Y’all saying steeze dropped because the color of his attire this year isn’t as vibrant as last year."

What Farooq Oreagba said about fame

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Farooq Oreagba reacted to his viral photos that caused a stir on social media.

After he trended across social media platforms in the country, Farooq was spotted with a lady as he expressed how happy he was to become popular.

The businessman also revealed he was available, stirring speculations from netizens. In his words: "I’m now officially blown, but I am available."

