Singer Tolani Otedola sparks massive buzz as she unveils rare Japanese Crown Melon gift worth £150

The Singer gives fans a front-row seat to taste test, gushes over the juiciness and flavour

Nigerians react with hilarious takes, compare fruit to Sabo market price, and cry over 'money gap

Nigerian singer and billionaire heiress, Tolani Otedola, has left social media users stunned and amused after sharing a video of herself receiving and tasting an ultra-expensive Crown Melon from Japan, a fruit so rare and luxurious that it costs more than some Nigerians' monthly salaries.

The juicy gift, which came wrapped with care and class, is worth £150 (about ₦280,000) and is one of Japan’s most treasured fruits.

Crown Melons are known for being meticulously hand-grown and cared for like newborn babies, making them a symbol of status and celebration in Japanese culture.

Billionaire’s daughter Tolani Otedola sparks buzz with exotic gift. Photos: @tolani/IG

Source: UGC

In the video posted on her social media page, Tolani appeared visibly excited as she unboxed the luxury fruit and introduced it to her followers.

She stated:

“This melon was 150 pounds. This was a present that I received. If you know me, you know that the way to this girl's heart is through her stomach. Especially fruit… strange and crazy fruit.”

As the video progressed, Femi Otedola's daughter carefully sliced the fruit open, taking in the sound of the juice as it oozed out freshly. Her facial expressions told it all as she took the first bite.

“Oh my God. This is the juiciest, most incredible thing I’ve ever eaten. Now, I don’t know if it’s worth 150 pounds, but it’s so good.”

She then gave her followers a bit of a laugh when she added:

“This is why I don’t go on dates, because this is how I eat.”

See the video here:

Nigerians flood her page with hilarious reactions

As expected, the clip generated a buzz on social media, with many Nigerians taking to the comments section to express everything from amusement and awe to envy and sarcasm.

See some reactions below:

@thefoodnetworknig2:

“That expression of sweetness is a must, that melon no get choice e gats sweet! 300k?”

@girllikeanangel:

“I thought it was egusi Chai God, when I go leave Warri?”

@_cocomill:

“Tooor my self and my friend got ours for 3,500 very big at Sabo. Melon na melon.”

@cecilia__remi:

“Just have packaging in this life and your value will increase.”

@bakes_by_cj:

“Why was I expecting to see watermelon chai I need to leave this Oghara wey I dey o”

@joy.sagoe20:

“£150 wetin you go get for Aldi or Morrison for 3.99🌚 money dey this life.”

@olivepraise:

“Nothing beats financial independence. Even if it’s not a lot of money, being able to handle your own needs feels really good.”

@adconpoint:

“Same peeps praising her will come after folks like us who display our small wins on gram like Toyota Big Yansh… they’ll say we’re not humble "

Billionaire’s daughter Tolani Otedola sparks buzz with exotic gift. Photos: @tolani/IG

Source: Instagram

Tolani Otedola speaks on spending habits

Legit.ng reported that Tolani Otedola got the attention of netizens after revealing her toxic trait.

According to her, she spends a lot of money on supplements and self-care, and that is her toxic trait.

Some social media users rated her father's status and added that they were not in the same social class. Hence, they could not comment on her issue. R

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng