Comedian AY has reacted to the show of bravery by a photographer who captured an aggressive cow in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State

The video, which has since gone viral, captured the moment the brave photographer took on the mad cow alone

The viral video has also stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians, as many shared diverse opinions on the man's actions

Comedian and actor Ayo Makun, better known as AY Live or Comedian AY, has joined Nigerians in reacting to a viral video showing the display between a male photographer and an aggressive cow in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

A photographer named Folastag shared the video, which has since generated thousands of reactions on social media, detailing how he and his colleague arrived in Ijebu for the 2025 Ojude Oba Festival to capture the colourful display of culture and tradition.

Comedian AY reacts to the viral video of a photographer’s fearless encounter with a cow in Ijebu Ode. Credit: aycomedian/folastag

However, upon arriving in town, they joined some indigenes attempting to catch a cow for the Sallah celebration.

A clip captured the cow knocking over a motorcycle as it made its way into town.

AY drops comment about man's bravery against a cow in Ijebu Ode. Credit: aycomedian

Folastag shared a video showing how his colleague took on the cow and finally captured it alone.

The video of photographer capturing a cow alone in Ijebu Ode is below:

Comedian AY, others react to viral video

Reacting, Comedian AY, who reshared the video on his page wrote in a caption:

"Taking the bull by the horn. Happy sallah!"

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from Nigerians. Read the comments below:

Jayysein said

"That gorilla fight, we don see one person wey go participate."

DanielRegha reacted:

"Totally not worth the risk, one wrong move and the horns of the cow could've seriously injured or even k'lled him. Glad he's OK though.."

tbaba22 said:

"Why are all the cows aggressive this year, Naija touch everybody o."

ChrissKelechi commented:

"Omo I enjoyed the video but that was risky ooh for that guy in blue ooh.if say the cow horn mistakenly pierce your stomach nko?"

artitudesphotography said:

"This is a great lesson…. This Captor faced the Biggest Fear in the Cow-Confronted and Captured it!"

toofighting reacted:

"Omo, u tried o! Even though it's not the biggest cow I've seen, those horns can be very deadly Please don't do it again."

EriBigeria commented:

"This should easily settle the Gorilla v 100 men debate Y’all underestimate the raw power of peak-men 3 fit men should easily overpower a gorilla, there’s a reason we’re Apex."

bolajiayo commented:

"Wow! The man that caught the cow is really courageous oooooo. Mad cow indeed. Your reporting is top notch! I love it and enjoyed it. More wins bro."

_Ekezie said:

"Una suppose give this guy award for Ojude Oba... The guy aggression pass the mad cow own.."

Nigerians react to MrBeast's challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that popular YouTuber, MrBeast, caused a buzz with his call for 100 people to face a single gorilla.

MrBeast made the call after he reacted to a viral tweet suggesting that 100 people could defeat one gorilla.

The YouTuber announced he wanted to put the theory to practical as he said he needed 100 people to volunteer to face a gorilla.

