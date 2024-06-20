Farooq Oreagba, aka Mr Steeze, has continued to trend on social media after pictures of him at this year's Ojude Oba festival trended

The businessman who caught attention with his tattoos and outfit in a trending video has reacted to his newfound fame

A happy Farooq Oreagba in the video also hinted 'he was available," stirring reactions from netizens

Ojude Oba star and businessman Farooq Oreagba, also known as Mr Steeze in a new video, has reacted to his viral photos that caused stirs on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Farooq emerged as online users' favourite with his outfit and tattoos at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu, which many tagged 'squeeze and composure.'

Farooq Oreagba says he is blown. Credit: @poojamedia

Source: Twitter

Hours after he trended across social media platforms in the country, Farooq was spotted with a lady as he expressed how happy he was to become popular.

The businessman also revealed he was available, stirring speculations from netizens.

In his words:

"I’m now officially blown, but I am available."

Legit.ng recently reported a video of Farooq Oreagba showing his dance moves.

Netizens react as Farooq Oregaba says he is available

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

ajibawealth_i:

"This man will just knack most girls for free without paying shishi Na wetting those girls like be this."

logical_pyper:

"Una don still get new celeb now ?"

Chimzytv2:

"Dress well Una no dey here,this man dressing made him look like a billionaire."

porschewillie:

"Why the presenter wan enter inside the man She don see tattoo."

Chuks Ohax:

"This man carry enough sugar to go round. If you know you know."

bencalius:

"Where them baddies they.?"

MaqOlaoluwa1:

"New celebrity in town! Dem macaroni and other skit makers go dey give him script now."

Farooq Oreagba’s son trends

Legit.ng also reported that Farooq Oreagba's son trended alongside his father on social media.

A photo of a young man, reported to be his 'son', also emerged, leaving netizens with a choice to make.

Some Nigerians resorted to debating over who was finer between them in various comment sections.

Source: Legit.ng