Superstar singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has once again stirred conversation on social media, not just with his music, but with a video of his recent visit to Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Afrobeats hitmaker had led a delegation to the Presidential Villa in Abuja. But it was a moment at the Vice President’s residence that sparked the most buzz online.

In a now-viral clip from the visit, Davido, seen all smiles and relaxed, was chatting with VP Shettima about his new album.

The conversation appeared to be going smoothly when his phone rang—it was his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Without hesitation, Davido handed the phone to Shettima, and the two prominent political figures exchanged pleasantries. The video has since gone viral, generating discussions across social media platforms.

While many Nigerians hailed the singer’s ability to blend entertainment with diplomacy, others speculated on a deeper political meaning, suggesting Davido could be paving the way for his uncle's re-election bid in 2026.

Some fans even hinted that Governor Adeleke might be considering a political switch, especially given the cordial nature of his exchange with the APC-led government.

Davido is yet to respond to the speculation, but one thing is clear: the singer knows how to stay relevant both in entertainment and high-level political circles.

See the video here:

Netizens react to viral clip of Davido, Shettima

Netizens reacted to the clip and came up with different opinions on that moment.

@dakings_omoefe commented:

“Una no go understand wetin admin mean but trust me correct because this APC people fit collect any state next election.”

@money.magnet01 wrote:

“That's what happens when you're from a big family.”

@iamj7ven noted:

“He knows how to bring people together. Davido is a blessing to our generation.”

@lanrey_hon noted:

“APC try ooo, which celebrity fit carry camera enter Abuja before?”

@laqourch reacted:

“Which lobby? This is who-is-who in Nigeria. They are all friends.”

@tripp___in stated:

“E get the kind doings wey you go get, uncle sef go dey pray for you make he better for you.”

@gboyegarr commented:

“Dancing Gov go soon decamp go APC. Pin this comment for future reference.”

