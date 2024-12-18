Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, whose real name is Cardi B, has been receiving several knocks since her split with her ex-husband, Offset

The American rapper recently held a live where she shared her opinion about men and the types of women they prefer to date

Many social media users took it out of context, resulting in a heated exchange between the Bodak yellow crooner and trolls

Rapper Cardi B did not let fans run her over online after cuts from her recent live video went viral and fans began to drag her.

Earlier, the award-winning American rapper took to her official social media page, where she claimed that men prefer dating less attractive women because they are more easily controlled. This was after she exposed chats from her ex-husband, Offset.

Cardi B, floors troll, states the reason she's a solid woman. credit: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

The rapper, who had a baby months back, noted that men would rather date 6s than a solid 10 like herself. Her comments failed to sit right with some social media users, and a troll asked her if she considered herself a perfect 10.

Cardi B knocks troll

Cardi swiftly clapped back at the troll, sending social media into a frenzy as many began to share their hot takes.

Cardi B wrote on her X page:

"I didn’t… but I AM pretty face, pretty frame , little feet, smell good, never got a odor even when it’s that time of the month, got that grippy, street smart, a hustler, rich AF, A God fearing woman… Baby I can upgrade a man life AND buy yours!! A perfect 10."

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Cardi B responds to troll

Read some reactions below:

@engr.ilaye:

"Cardi B ate with that last response 👏😂😂😂."

@@iamsavvymike96:

"Cardi a 10 no doubt but niggas like me dont have a chance … too broke."

@nzubeaa:

"I love me a Cardi 😍😍 and no she didn’t lie! Women who make their own money are harder to control."

@symply_beautiana:

"Even if the body is not 10/10, you see that reply it's 10/10."

@ehhmem11:

"Cardi B for President!!!!!!!!!!🙌👏👏 Ate & left no crumbs 🙌🙌🙌."

@3_filmz:

"Got that grippy and god fearing in the same sentence is nasty work sis."

@sexy__niffy:

"I love her reply that’s the confidence."

@PaulJCrowley2:

"Yo Cardi, is the pretty face before or after makeup? You can Google yourself without makeup. People aren’t fooled by your use of makeup. Sorry."

Cardi B supports Kamala Harris

Legit.ng, in a previous report, noted that as the results of the United States presidential elections unfolded, rapper Cardi B continued to declare her support for Kamala Harris.

Kamala's ideologies appealed to her supporters, and Cardi B made it one of the bases for supporting the US politician.

The politician is the Vice President, and Cardi B believed the country needed someone who hails the Holy Mary.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng