Nigerian content creator Egungun trended online after a man called him out on social media over his wife

The man shared a video of woman Dmamacitaaa who appeared on Egungun’s show and claimed to be single

The internet user came forward to spill details of his relationship with Dmamacitaaa, triggering reactions online

A Nigerian man expressed sadness on social media after his wife appeared in an interview with popular content creator Egungun (born Kuye Adegoke).

The woman identified as Dmamacitaaa claimed to be unmarried despite as the man revealed that they have been married since 2022 and have a four-year-old daughter.

The incident was reported on X (previously Twitter) by user @ChuksEricE, who posted a video of the interview.

In the video, the woman firmly stated that she is unmarried, adding that while she has always been in relationships, she is currently "chilling."

She said, "I'm 22. I'm looking for a kind, generous, and fine man."

After the video went viral, the woman's husband came forward to set the record straight.

He wrote an online letter disclosing that the woman in the interview is his wife and that they have been married since 2022.

He also disclosed that their marriage resulted in a daughter, and despite not living together, Dmamacitaaa’s family refused to refund her bride money.

He wrote: “Three days ago, I was just receiving messages from my friends all over, telling me they saw my wife on Egungun’s page, where she said she is a nurse and single. Meanwhile, we have been married since 2022, and she has a 4-year-old daughter for me.”

“I live in Asaba and she is living in Lagos. Her parents have refused to return my dowry, and this has been eating me up. I have all the evidence you need.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Egungun’s saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hottis_glam wrote:

"He said he his swaying his dowry refund from her parent Abi no be wetting read. That means she is single so? Men sha if dowry return is in process then she’s single . Oga commot here jhoor men always finding small way to shame women if dowry is about to be returned it means you both are not married anymore and she is single . Case closed ."

splendid_benedicta said:

"Someone you’re separated with and even asking for return of dowry from, do you expect her to say she’s still married? You get sense so?😒."

onyejekwe.kingsley said:

"22 and 23 don suffer for una hand .... Make una use 24 or 25 even 26... Make una leave 23 and 24."

She’s single, uncle rest wrote:

"You’ve been asking her parents to return her dowry that means you guys are no longer together. You even live in Asaba and she’s lives in Lagos, you clearly are separated, so what’s the problem here?"

holyabetu said:

"Na u go marry instagram baddie 😂but fair enough u sure say na u get the baby girl?"

_kingpreshy wrote:

"Maybe the man money don finish 😂😂😂 she needs new taker 😂😂."

silasahamefula007 said:

"She belongs to the street…."

ifunanya_brown said:

"Nawah 😮😮😮😮."

iroko_bass said:

"Before u marry that girl, e fit be say one of your niggga don Dey tell you make u no marry her but u block am 😂."

eliana_hair_plug wrote:

"Is Al oga.. She's not the one."

austinelazzbenin said:

"Them dey call person mamacita, you still go marry her 😂 because of yansh, you go cry nor worry 😂."

zaddychris_ said:

"My own is she said she’s 22, meaning she married at 19. The wedding picture I’m seeing be like someone who is already 30 😭😭😂 why all these girls no dey ever talk their real age abeg 😭😂."

