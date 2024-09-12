Cardi B and her estranged husband, Offset, have welcomed their third child amid rumours of splitting up

The WAP hitmaker shared pictures and videos of the hospital moments as she fed her child from her mammary gland

The viral clips showed the singer's older children cradling their tender sibling, spurring reactions online

American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, aka Cardi B, and her estranged husband Offset Welcome their third Baby Weeks After Split: 'Prettiest Lil' Thing.

The WAP hitmaker revealed she had given birth to a baby girl by sharing the first lovely photos of her infant with her elder children, daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3.

Cardi B and Offset welcome their third child. Credit: @cardib

Source: Instagram

The singer was reunited with Offset in the delivery room and tweeted a photo of the family cooing over the new baby, whose name has yet to be confirmed.

It follows claims that Cardi and her estranged husband Offset are not saving their marriage, despite their cordial behaviour at Wave's recent birthday celebration.

More photographs and videos show Cardi's estranged spouse, Offset, from whom she filed for divorce in July, clutching the baby. Cardi wrote:

"The prettiest lil thing, 9/7/24," in her caption.

Cardi is already blessed with two children, a boy Wave (2½) and a daughter Kulture (6), with Offset. In the photo, the joyful parents can be seen sitting with their children in the hospital room, meeting their new baby sister. Kulture even carries her baby in her arms while Cardi looks lovingly at her two daughters.

The rapper also shared pictures of her breastfeeding her newborn while resting on a hospital bed.

See her post below:

Cardi B and newborn spur reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

somayareece:

"Issa wittle babyyy congrats on your blessing. Sending many blessings to you and your beautiful family bendiciones it’s a GIRL."

lish2x:

"Cardi B up close and personal 😍 I know that’s right."

b_luxurious:

"Congratulations!!! I love your family and what GOD has ordained! What a sweet, precious little angel! May God continue to shine His light upon you ALL! "

mrjerometrammel:

"Congrats! Giving birth & still giving looks…."

paris_richards:

"Omgggg that was fast 💨 lol Congrats sis! ❤️❤️❤️ Love you always."

tharealmommadee:

"Congratulation Princess , enjoy they all grow up so fast."

Cardi B opens up about estranged husband, Offset Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cardi B opened up on Instagram, revealing the details of events leading to the breaking of a union that many have, in the past, dubbed a model marriage.

In the video, she was yelling and close to tears about how much her husband hurt her when she was in her most vulnerable state.

Someone reacted:

"The fact that a woman like Cardi B could be on live breaking down over her man just let’s you know loving the wrong man would really do you in."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng