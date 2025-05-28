Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo spurred reactions online as Celebrity Prophet Bright the Seer shared a prophecy for him

This came weeks after the movie star suddenly disappeared from social media amid speculations about his health

In a recent video, Bright the Seer called for prayers and revealed the message she received for Alexx, triggering reactions online

Celebrity seer, Bright Ndibunwa, better known as Bright the Seer, has released a prophecy for Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

This comes after fans and netizens expressed concern towards his sudden online disappearance.

Bright the Seer addresses Alexx Ekubo and his friends. Credit: @brighttheseer, @alexxekubo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood actor sparked reactions after a video of him surfaced online.

In the recording that went viral, Alexx was seen with two children while having a conversation with them, as many made observations about his physical appearance.

Weeks after that, Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop shared a public update about the thespian and noted that he was doing well contrary to speculations about his health.

Bright the Seer addresses Alexx Ekubo

The preacher claimed that the spirit of God showed that Alexx Ekubo has a call, but was in some strange situation.

She mentioned that the actor and his 2 closest friends should pray against any of them being looked for in the next two years.

She further claimed that the three men are to jointly own a motherless babies’ home sometime in the future.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that Stanley claimed that Alexx intentionally took a break from social media for his personal reasons.

According to him, the cyberspace was “too toxic” for the movie star, hence the sudden decision to be on the low.

The industry personnel noted that hopefully in due time, Alexx would bounce back better to face his fans and online supporters.

In his words: "Y’all know we don’t post fake news on our blog, anything we post here are facts…. If y’all remember in February I posted his picture and was asking about him….. @alexxekubo is very fine and he’s doing great. He just took of time from social media and work. The media was too toxic on him so he decided to give you guys some space. Alex is good.

"Alex is coming back on this media strong and happy Alex is not sick as been circulated by some mischievous elements….. Alex we await your return."

Netizens react to prophecy on Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

amakanwakaego1 said:

"Hmmmm! May God keep them safe especially Alex🙏."

declan_cy said:

"May God almighty protect them amen."

golden.rain003 said:

"Speak audibly."

myamidetz said:

"Be more audible ma."

spi_moi said:

"God bless you ma."

lafemmeabby said:

"More anointing ma🔥👏."

beda9484 said:

"I watch your videos repeatedly before I can understand what you are saying please be audible thank you."

graceusman4 said:

"More anointing ma."

juliet_sb712 said:

"But why not say this before bloggers posting about him??☺️☺️."

realcynthiaenkay said:

"@ikogbonna @alexxekubo @yomicasual."

cutelady209 said:

"@brighttheseer Mummy, I do join your live sections. Everything about you I followed & your preachings are well understood. But mummy, u don't see vision for me.... Just now u have seen vision for Alex. Me nko???"

freshy_1980_garments said:

"May Elroi protect them from ALL evil. @alexxekubo @yomicasual @ikogbonna for your attention 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

mummy_triple_m said:

"God protect them o, @alexxekubo God protection over u ijn Amen."

Fans pray for Alexx Ekubo amid Bright the Seer's prophecy. Credit: @alexxekubo

