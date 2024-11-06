As the results of the United States presidential elections unfold, rapper Cardi B has continued to declare her support for Kamala Harris

Kamala has some ideologies that appeal to her supporters and Cardi B made it one of the basis to support the US politician

The politician is currently the Vice President and Cardi B believes the country needs someone who hails the Holy Mary

Rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, aka Cardi B, has shared that her country needs a Hail Mary as she continues to declare her support for Kamala Harris in the US election.

US Election: Cardi B shares the reason Kamala Harris should be voted for. Image credit: @iamcardib, @kamalaharris

Kamala is the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party and her stand on certain issues is known to her supporters.

Republican Party's Donald Trump's supporters came under Cardi B's tweet on X to counter her and made some unpalatable comments about her personality.

Some noted that the Holy Mary does not support some of Kamala's ideologies while others said that they wanted to vote for Harris but Cardi B's support for the politician made them change their decision.

See Cardi B's tweet below:

Reactions to Cardi B's tweet on US election

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Cardi B's tweet on the US election below:

@ValentineforUS:

"Get off politics Cardi B, you need Jesus and to close your legs."

@real_lord_miles:

"Do not insult the name of the Blessed Virgin Mary with your demonic political party. May you go to prison for life for drugging men you who*re."

@BehizyTweets:

"No. You're getting destroyed by Orange Man."

@CryptoCookup:

"What was needed was not to have celebrities like you give endorsements. You have no credibility."

@NuanceBro:

"I was gonna vote for Kamala but then I saw you endorsed her and voted for Trump."

@thevivafrei:

"Yup. because in this game, you can't drug your adversary and steal their money, right WAP?"

US Election: Cardi B replies Elon Musk

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cardi B and billionaire businessman Elon Musk recently traded words online over the US election.

Cardi B struggled to speak while campaigning for Kamala Harris after her teleprompter stopped working, and Elon reacted.

Elon’s response drew a heated reply from the music star, and their exchange made social media headlines.

