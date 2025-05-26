Nigerian socialite, Ubi Franklin, has reacted on social media following his meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Ubi recently met Nigeria’s president during a visit to Abuja with singer Davido and socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest

After facing backlash from Nigerians over the meeting, Ubi Franklin took to his social media pages to fire back at netizens

Nigerian socialite Ubi Franklin has fired back at netizens who criticised him for meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Just recently, the public figure alongside music star, David Adeleke aka Davido and socialite Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest, were in Abuja to meet with Nigeria’s president, and the snaps from their meeting went viral on social media.

However, after the photos and videos went viral, they raised a series of heated comments from Nigerians. Shortly after, Ubi Franklin took to his social media pages to address the backlash.

According to Ubi Franklin, if any of the people criticising him had the opportunity to meet even their local government chairman, he is sure they would jump at it, let alone the country’s president.

Ubi then doubled down by saying that if he could meet President Tinubu again, he would do it, despite the insults.

Further in the tweet, the socialite added that he had always publicly been an APC member, and the people who are criticising him want to be in his shoes.

In his words:

“If anyone of you here get the opportunity to meet even your local Government chairman, I am sure you will be open to it, let alone A president. If I get another opportunity to meet Mr President I’ll do it again And again. If una like make una continue to Dey abuse me, I have been abused, misunderstood and lied against for too long and I no still send una. I have never hidden that I am a full member of The APC, people criticize you for what they will do if they were In your shoes. Una go Dey alright, below is the Most Powerful collage of all time.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Ubi Franklin tackles critics

Ubi Franklin’s response to the Nigerians criticising him for meeting with President Tinubu was met with a series of comments from netizens:

Adesope_shopsydoo said:

“People criticise you for what they would do if they were in your own shoes “ powerful.”

Bukolapeace.ade said:

“The criticism and envy from people shows that you are Doing WELL! They wish they were in your shoes bro! Keep it up, we love you!”

Oromidayo_f said:

“You don’t owe anybody oo let them talk, if they are in your shoes ehn they will even jump who doesn’t want to meet the president enjoy Ubi.”

Iykeumeh2626 said:

“This werey been using Davido’s name to cash out people’s money for years, now he just took picture with the president his office don increase he will be giving people fake federal contracts from now on 😂.”

Sis_miracle said:

“Anywhere Belle face.”

Gtwest_ said:

“God know say even if I no like Jagzz, if I see opportunity take meet am, na worship I go worship am 😂😂.”

Mrluzic said:

“This country is gone they all indirectly endorsed Tinubu 😢.”

0a1y4o7 wrote:

“Once it favors them, they call it connection💯.”

Thefoodnetworknig2 said:

“Personally, I won’t if your ideas don’t align with mine! Won’t meet you for anything in the world!”

Techdryve wrote:

“It’s been like that since. The shalaye is not necessary. The truth about all these men, y’all want to eat everywhere and rub it to the face of the common man. It’s always all about selfish interest over collective interests. Na people wey send una I blame sha.”

Cubana Chiefpriest kneels to greet VP Shettima

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that businessman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest responded to criticism he faced for kneeling during his visit to Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

The celebrity barman visited the Vice President and knelt to greet him, sharing a video of the visit that sparked significant backlash.

In a post on his Instagram story, he said people were upset over his picture. He added that he is a loyal person and considers the Vice President like a father.

