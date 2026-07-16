A touching video has shown the late NURTW organising secretary, Toba Ijaya, enjoying a joyful moment with his wife at their traditional wedding

The slain Toba Ijaya was seen spraying money on his dancing wife during the April ceremony

Months after the celebration, the NURTW chieftain reportedly lost his life in a gun attack in Lagos

A video showing what may be one of the last known public moments of late NURTW organising secretary Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Toba Ijaya, has surfaced online.

The emotional clip was reportedly recorded during the traditional wedding ceremony of the NURTW chieftain and his wife, the mother of his children, in April.

Toba Ijaya had his traditional wedding ceremony with his wife, the mother of his children, in April. Photos: Toba Ijaya.

Source: Instagram

In the footage, a visibly happy Toba Ijaya could be seen spraying cash on his wife as she danced joyfully before guests.

The celebration now carries a painful significance following the NURTW official’s death.

How Toba Ijaya was killed

Ajiboye reportedly died on Tuesday, July 14, after sustaining gunshot wounds during an attack by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday night as he returned from his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi.

The assailants allegedly intercepted his vehicle around Ikorodu Road and opened fire, leaving the white car riddled with bullet holes.

Although initial reports suggested that Ajiboye and other occupants survived the attack, later updates confirmed that the NURTW official succumbed to his injuries.

Watch the X video of the late Toba Ijaya's traditional wedding with his wife here:

Toba Ijaya died on Tuesday, July 14, after sustaining gunshot wounds during an attack by yet-to-be-identified gunmen. Photos: Toba Ijaya.

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos State chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election.

Source: Legit.ng