Cubana Chiefpriest has shared a video of his visit to the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima

In the clip, the two were seen smiling at the camera, while more pictures from the visit surfaced online

Fans reacted strongly to how Cubana greeted the Vice President and the name he used to address him

Celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has shared a video of his recent visit to the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima.

In the caption of his post, he described the second citizen of Nigeria as his father, while the two smiled at the camera.

Chiefpriest shares name he gave Kashim Shettima during visit to him. @Cubanachefpriest

Source: Instagram

The businessman also took the opportunity to announce that his new song with Kcee, titled Federal Government, was released.

More pictures of Cubana Chiefpriest emerge

Additional pictures taken during Cubana Chiefpriest’s visit to the Vice President later surfaced online, sparking reactions from his fans.

In one photo, he was seen kneeling while the Vice President was seated.

The politician was focused on his phone, while Cubana, amid controversy over his alleged baby mama, remained on his knees, smiling at the Vice President.

He was later seen sitting and having an excited discussion with the Vice President.

Chiefpriest speaks about his collaboration with Kcee. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Fans criticise Cubana Chiefpriest

Many of Cubana Chiefpriest’s followers were unhappy with the video and especially the photos.

They criticised him heavily, claiming he went to plead for the reopening of his restaurant after one of his staff was caught dumping waste indiscriminately.

Some also accused him of being overly obsessed with money and connections, suggesting he thinks life revolves solely around these things.

Here is the Instagram video:

Reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's video, photos

Fans reacted after seeing the video and photos of Cubana Cheifpriest with the vice president. Here are comments about them below:

@gifted_gift12 commented:

"Joining hands with people who are spoiling our country is no connection but corruption no spoil Davido for us abeg that day is coming no worry. later you go dey cry online."

@orezi_money00 reacted:

"Anywhere belle face. Nobody likes connections reach Cubana Chief priest,0.00000 integrity, na wa for you sha."

@rogzzy.billz said:

"This guy needs to understand that life doesn’t end by just having money. May it not be too late then"

@mayorbravoo stated:

"After now him go come online begin talk carelessly."

@dj_fancy_boss shared:

"Baba. Abeg make dem open my restaurant nah. I dey on my knee. Smart guy. Money and power. God abeg oo, save us all from this country and the way people betray others."

Cubana Chiefpriest makes promise to wife

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had made a lifelong commitment to his beloved wife on her birthday amid his saga with Hellen Ati.

The businessman gushed over her and assured her not to worry because he would always be there for her.

He shared lovely pictures of his wife and how far they had come as a couple. Fans were impressed by his gesture, and they hailed him over it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng