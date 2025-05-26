Nigerian nightlife boss Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, is not taking Isaac Fayose’s comment about him lightly

Recall that Cubana CP had posted a photo of himself kneeling to greet Vice President Kashim Shettima

Cubana Chiefpriest’s reaction to Isaac's post has now gone viral on social media, igniting comments among netizens

Nigerian social media users got their deserved satisfaction after seeing that Cubana Chiefpriest had fired a response at Isaac Fayose, a Nigerian social media commentator.

Isaac Fayose had earlier reacted after Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, shared a video of himself kneeling before the nation’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

Cubana Chiefpriest slams Isaac Fayose over his comment. Credit: @isaacfayoseoriginal, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The clip soon went viral and attracted other reactions after Isaac mocked him for seeking favours and kneeling. He also compared him to Seyi Vodi, a top Nigerian fashion designer, who could have done the same but didn’t.

CP caught wind of the post and expressed his dissatisfaction. He also noted that kneeling was not new to him, as he served his way up.

The nightlife boss referred to Isaac’s brother, saying if he had to kneel to get to the position of governor, then so be it.

See the post here:

Reactions as Cubana CP replies Fayose

Read some reactions below:

@officialdtwinz said:

"Make we forget cruise pascal is very intelligent I love his response."

@naija.bakers said:

"If you meet with the vice president, will you stand above him while he is on seat to greet him? You will stand and tower above an elder? I don’t know when respect became a bad thing. The VP is an elder, a grand pa. Let’s forget politics for once. Respect your elders."

@ladyque_1 said:

"You might not like him, but he really has a track record here if we are being honest."

@sarahinneh said:

"I like as everybody switch 😂Una go condemn government online dey kneel down when una see them."

Cubana Chiefpriest replies Isaac Fayose over kneeling for Shettima. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

@veetallys said:

"Better to be friends With them than be on their bad side, he’s into entertainment, he knows what is good for his business, he no dey run for office."

@kamandyempire said:

"I always say it CP is very intelligent, I love his response, you may not like him but he truly has a track record ask Google."

@ceci_banjoko said:

"Cp is doing, “if you can’t beat them, you join them”. So allow him."

@baba_gentlejack said:

"There is no problem kneeling down it's a sign of respect some people take off the hat and bow before an elder some prostrate and greet it's all about respect. If e reach your turn, knock them for head."

@topman_infotech_limited said:

"He is an adult man, he can choose to kneel down for whoever he feels is superior to him. His life, his choice."

@nolly_vibes said:

"All I can Say is "Power is Power" If u See Person wey pass U...U Pay Respect!! CP No small Normally!!💜💜✌."

@first_bespokeshoemaker_nigeria said:

"Mature responses for this I respect him more."

Cubana Chiefpriest meets Tinubu, triggers reaction

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, Cubana Chiefpriest shared the moment he was introduced to President Bola Tinubu by music star Davido.

The short clip also captured the moment Cubana Chiefpriest went on his knees to greet President Tinubu.

Cubana Chiefpriest's display has further triggered reactions as it comes following his meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng