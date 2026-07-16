Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Full List of 25 European Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit South Africa Without a Visa in 2026
People

Full List of 25 European Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit South Africa Without a Visa in 2026

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • South Africa has released the official list of 25 European countries eligible for visa-free entry and a stay of up to 90 days in 2026
  • Citizens of 25 European countries can travel to South Africa without a visa and stay for up to 90 days under the latest rules
  • This report contains the full list of 25 European countries eligible for visa-free travel to South Africa and a 90-day stay

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

The Republic of South Africa has released the official list of European countries whose citizens can travel to South Africa without a visa and stay for up to 90 days in 2026.

On the official South African government website, the government published the list of visa-free countries, making it easier for travellers to confirm whether they qualify for visa-free entry into South Africa.

South Africa visa-free entry: Full list of 25 European countries eligible in 2026
South Africa releases complete list of 25 European countries eligible for visa-free entry. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/MAGALI COHEN/Elizabeth Fernandez
Source: Getty Images

South Africa: Countries eligible for visa-free entry

The website also lists eligible countries from other continents. However, this article focuses only on the European countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free travel to South Africa and can stay for up to 90 days without a visa.

Read also

Full list of African countries whose citizens can travel to Sierra Leone without a visa in 2026

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

South Africa visa-free entry: List of European countries

The names of the European countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry into South Africa for up to 90 days are below:

  1. Andorra
  2. Austria
  3. Belgium
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Denmark
  6. Finland
  7. France
  8. Germany
  9. Greece
  10. Iceland
  11. Ireland
  12. Italy
  13. Liechtenstein
  14. Luxembourg
  15. Malta
  16. Monaco
  17. Netherlands
  18. Norway
  19. Portugal
  20. Russian Federation
  21. San Marino
  22. Spain
  23. Sweden
  24. Switzerland
  25. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

According to the official South African government website, citizens of the above European countries can travel to South Africa without applying for a visa and stay for up to 90 days, subject to the country's immigration rules. The website also contains the full list of visa-free countries from other continents, which can be accessed through the official link.

Denmark: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Netherlands published an official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that only Mauritius and Seychelles are eligible for visa-free entry into the Netherlands, while citizens of other African countries are required to obtain a visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
NIS - Nigeria Immigration ServiceDiaspora
Hot:
Petrol diesel prices Victor osimhen Romantic messages Bambam teddy Matt czuchry