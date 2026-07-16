Full List of 25 European Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit South Africa Without a Visa in 2026
- South Africa has released the official list of 25 European countries eligible for visa-free entry and a stay of up to 90 days in 2026
- Citizens of 25 European countries can travel to South Africa without a visa and stay for up to 90 days under the latest rules
- This report contains the full list of 25 European countries eligible for visa-free travel to South Africa and a 90-day stay
The Republic of South Africa has released the official list of European countries whose citizens can travel to South Africa without a visa and stay for up to 90 days in 2026.
On the official South African government website, the government published the list of visa-free countries, making it easier for travellers to confirm whether they qualify for visa-free entry into South Africa.
South Africa: Countries eligible for visa-free entry
The website also lists eligible countries from other continents. However, this article focuses only on the European countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free travel to South Africa and can stay for up to 90 days without a visa.
South Africa visa-free entry: List of European countries
The names of the European countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry into South Africa for up to 90 days are below:
- Andorra
- Austria
- Belgium
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Liechtenstein
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Portugal
- Russian Federation
- San Marino
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
According to the official South African government website, citizens of the above European countries can travel to South Africa without applying for a visa and stay for up to 90 days, subject to the country's immigration rules. The website also contains the full list of visa-free countries from other continents, which can be accessed through the official link.
Denmark: African countries eligible for visa-free entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Netherlands published an official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.
The report explained that only Mauritius and Seychelles are eligible for visa-free entry into the Netherlands, while citizens of other African countries are required to obtain a visa before travelling.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng