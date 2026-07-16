South Africa has released the official list of 25 European countries eligible for visa-free entry and a stay of up to 90 days in 2026

Citizens of 25 European countries can travel to South Africa without a visa and stay for up to 90 days under the latest rules

This report contains the full list of 25 European countries eligible for visa-free travel to South Africa and a 90-day stay

The Republic of South Africa has released the official list of European countries whose citizens can travel to South Africa without a visa and stay for up to 90 days in 2026.

On the official South African government website, the government published the list of visa-free countries, making it easier for travellers to confirm whether they qualify for visa-free entry into South Africa.

South Africa releases complete list of 25 European countries eligible for visa-free entry. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/MAGALI COHEN/Elizabeth Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

South Africa: Countries eligible for visa-free entry

The website also lists eligible countries from other continents. However, this article focuses only on the European countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free travel to South Africa and can stay for up to 90 days without a visa.

South Africa visa-free entry: List of European countries

The names of the European countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry into South Africa for up to 90 days are below:

Andorra Austria Belgium Czech Republic Denmark Finland France Germany Greece Iceland Ireland Italy Liechtenstein Luxembourg Malta Monaco Netherlands Norway Portugal Russian Federation San Marino Spain Sweden Switzerland United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

According to the official South African government website, citizens of the above European countries can travel to South Africa without applying for a visa and stay for up to 90 days, subject to the country's immigration rules. The website also contains the full list of visa-free countries from other continents, which can be accessed through the official link.

Denmark: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Netherlands published an official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that only Mauritius and Seychelles are eligible for visa-free entry into the Netherlands, while citizens of other African countries are required to obtain a visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng